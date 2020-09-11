LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Libros Festival will feature live online entertainment for families with children featuring free Spanish-language and bilingual storytelling, performances, workshops and award-winning authors, at 10 a.m., Sept. 26.
More than 5,000 Angelenos attended the inaugural festival last year to celebrate with an all-star cast of artists.
This year, 123 Andrés, Meg Medina, Margarita Engle, Raúl the Third, Juana Martinez-Neal, Pablo Cartaya, Anika Aldamuy Denise, Juan Felipe Herrera and Olga Loya are among the 28 artists scheduled to stream live on the Los Angeles Public Library’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/lapubliclibrary) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/user/losangeleslibrary) channels.
Patrons looking to get involved with the festival before and after Sept. 26 will have the opportunity to join the Los Angeles Libros Festival Challenge where readers of all ages can enter to win a series of exciting prizes.
Family members must register online at lapl.beanstack.org/reader365 to earn badges and complete five fun activities.
A series of pre-festival virtual events is scheduled to begin on Sept. 14 with Music Mondays — Nathalia’s Bilingual Family Concert.
There’s an online event scheduled nearly every day leading up to the main festival.
Visit the Los Angeles Libros Festival website at lapl.org/libros-fest for the full schedule of pre- festival and day of events, as well as the complete list of authors, illustrators and performers.
