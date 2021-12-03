1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Dell)
2. “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
3. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse Publishing)
4. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
5. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
6. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
7. “Cytonic” by Brandon Sanderson (Delacorte)
8. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
10. “The Christmas Pig” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)
11. “Throne of Glass eBook Bundle” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury YA)
12. “Will” by Will Smith with Mark Manson (Penguin Press)
13. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
14. “All American Christmas” by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (Broadside Books)
15. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace)
16. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow Cookbooks)
17. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
18. “Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
19. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones, (One World)
20. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)
