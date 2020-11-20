1. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
2. ”Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
4. “I Would Leave Me If I Could” by Halsey (Simon & Schuster)
5. ”Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
6. “Humans” by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin’s Press)
7. ”A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. “Marauder” by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
10. “The Ickabog” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)
11. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)
12. “The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be” by Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)
13. “Leopard’s Rage” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
14. “The Bad Guys: The One?!” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic)
15. ”The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
16. “Polar Express 30th Anniversary Edition” by Chris Van Allsburg (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)
17. “Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho (Flatiron Books for Children)
18. ”Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
19. “First Principles” by Thomas E. Ricks (Harper)
20. “Little Blue Truck’s Christmas” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
The Associated Press
