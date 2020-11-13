1. ”Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
2. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
3. ”A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
5. ”A Republic Under Assault” by Tom Fitton (Threshold Editions)
6. ”Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
7. ”Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)
8. ”The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
9. ”Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
10. “Shakeup” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
