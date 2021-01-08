1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
2. “Bridgerton’s: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)
3. “Bridgerton Collection Volume 1” by Julia Quinn (Avon)
4. “The Boy, the Mole the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
5. “Hush-Hush” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
6. “The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)
7. “Atomic Habits: by James Clear (Avery)
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
9. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
10. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
11. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
12. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)
13. “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” by Julia Quinn (Avon)
14. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
15. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
16. “Limitless” by Jim Kwik (Hay House)
17. “Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #4: The Dark Secret: by Tui T. Sutherland (Graphix)
18. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
19. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
20. “Bitter Pill” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.