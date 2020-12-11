1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
2. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
4. ”Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
5. ”Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
6. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)
7. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
9. ”A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
10. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
11. “The Ickabog” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)
12. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
13. “Little Blue Truck’s Christmas” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
14. ”The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
15. “Polar Express 30th Anniversary Edition” by Chris Van Allsburg (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)
16. “The MeatEater Guide to Wilderness Skills and Survival” by Steven Rinella (Random House)
17. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
18. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook” by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy (William Morrow Cookbooks)
19. “My Little Golden Book About Ruth Bader Ginsburg” by Shana Corey (Golden Books)
20. “Modern Warriors” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside Books)
21. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
22. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown books for Young Readers)
23. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
24. “Guinness World Records 2021”by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)
25. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
