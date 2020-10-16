1. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
2. “The Trials of Apollo: The Tower of Nero” by Rick Riordan (Disney Press)
3. “Humans” by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
5. “The Seracher” by Tana French (Viking)
6. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
8. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)
9. “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam (Ecco)
10. “Blackout” by Candace Owens (Threshold Editions)
11. “Is this Anything” by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster)
12. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook” by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy (William Morrow Cookbooks)
13. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)
14. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)
15. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
