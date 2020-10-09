1. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Battle Ground” by Jim Butcher (Ace)
3. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook” by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy (William Morrow Cookbooks)
4. “Didn’t See That Coming” by Rachel Hollis (Dey Street Books)
5. “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” by Mariah Carey (Andy Cohen Books)
6. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
7. “The Office: a Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary” by Robb Pearlman (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
8. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)
9. “Rage” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass” by Lana Del Rey (Simon & Schuster)
11. “True Comfort” by Kristin Cavallari (Rodale)
12. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little by Brown Books for Young Readers)
13. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)
14. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
15. “Immortal Angel” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)
The Associated Press
