Always on a quest to out-do previous endeavors, Detroit musician Jack White’s new album, “Fear the Dawn” is a welcome return to hard hitting Rock roots.
It’s also the first of two albums scheduled for release this year, the other being a Folk work, “Entering Heaven Alive,” expected in June. Presently, “Fear the Dawn’s” 12 tracks contain the sounds of the veteran artist using his personal studio in Tennessee to push the boundaries of his eccentricities.
An upholsterer in his youth and in his free time, a carpenter and taxidermist collector — not to mention a 12-time Grammy Award-winner and 36-time nominee — his style goes beyond the stripped-back wailing guitar tones and hard-hitting drums that made him famous as a founding member of Garage/Alt Rock duo The White Stripes.
For more evidence of his varied musical interests, check out material from other bands that he helped form, such as The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather.
In an Apple Music interview coinciding with the album’s April 8 release and dawning a monochromatic blue hairdo (he often changes appearances with each album) White quipped, “It doesn’t really matter what the song is but how you say it.”
Taken as a pseudo-explanation for some of the record’s less-inspired lyrics in songs like, “Eosophobia” and “Into the Twilight,” which contains a Bobby McFerrin sample, the pull of the project is the way the guitar innovator deliberately evokes emotion through everything he plays.
Recorded during the pandemic in that well known veil of isolation, his DIY attitude — playing most instruments himself, recorded at his Third Man Studio throughout 2021, mastered by Third Man Mastering, pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing and released by Third Man Records — serves as a focused, yet chaotic-sounding bundle of tracks.
Leading the way with his first single in four years, “Taking Me Back,” sears in with crunchy, fuzzy tones and funky, yet bombastic drum lines. With help from programs like ProTools (he otherwise has an affinity for analog techniques and still doesn’t own a cell phone), his guitar lines swoon and screech in tandem with lyrics tinged of dejection, “I’m alone, but not for long ... When I’m down on the floor you’ll see, that no one will notice me. It’s breaking my back, breaking my back.”
Playing into each other with no pause, the title track continues the high-octane vibe. Although only two minutes long, it’s a driving cut stuffed with arpeggios, harmonics and a solo that resonates like early Metal.
His dark Blues-like lines expressed with aggression, “When the moon is above you, does it tell you I love you by screaming? Like when the sun starts to fall and it’s crushing the walls and the ceiling? Yeah,” recall apocalyptic Blues akin to Howlin’ Wolf and Hendrix.
For varied sounds, check out the scratchy tones similar to Tom Morello’s (Rage Against the Machine) guitar on “The White Raven.” Meanwhile, “Hi-De-Ho” featuring rapper Q-Tip (A Tribe Called Quest), boasts a sample from Jazz artist/band leader Cab Calloway (1907-1994).
Of note, White Stripes fans might recall their early cover of Calloway’s St. John’s Infirmary. Or for further proof of White like a kid in a candy shop — joyful in his studio tinkering away — peep the serene, dreamy fragments of “Dusk” and his thumping bass line on “Morning, Noon and Night.”
