Rapper Snoop Dogg takes on the role of curator for his new compilation album, “Snoop dogg Presents Algorithm.”
Released Nov. 19, via Doggy Style Records and Def Jam Recordings, this is his second project of the year after 18th studio album, “From tha Streets 2 tha Suites,” which came out April 20.
On “Algorithm,” Snoop frequently steps out of the spotlight allowing for contributions from various artists to shine, including Method Man and Redman, Eric Bellinger, Usher, E-40, Fabolous, Wiz Khalifa and October London.
This 25-track offering is unique because it charts Snoop’s wide musical interests. Twenty-five years ago, the scope of music here might have been released as a yearly compilation from a record company.
Now, Snoop, who long ago transcended his early ’90s Gangsta Rap persona, used his veteran status to compile diverse artists for a project that offers a little for all and celebrates old and new eras of Hip-Hop and R&B.
Between spoken word interludes and occasional commentary from featured guests, “Algorithm’s” cohesiveness plays out more like a new episode of “Uncle Snoop’s Army Radio” on Apple Music than a traditional compilation — to the benefit of audiences.
Following a short intro, “Alright” and aptly named “New Oldie” are soaked in old school Soul.
The former, a track by Redman and Method Man featuring Nefertitti Avani, contains a light-hearted instrumental that comes off like prime-era Jackson 5.
Listen more than once and you’re hooked on Redman’s and Methodman’s golden age of Hip-hop reminiscing and by Avani’s perspective, “What up, world? I’m Nefertitti, true to the description. I’m the new religion, this is a premonition. I’m the future, if you know me, you a prophet. I’ve been the plug, all I needed was the socket (Oh, oh).”
In “Oldie,” by Eric Bellinger, Snoop Dogg and Usher, Big Snoop holds court with his effortlessly cool-sounding counterparts, to celebrate eternal hits from musicians like Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield.
It wouldn’t be a Snoop jam without confidence: They all remind the audience of his “Doggfather” cred, confidently dubbing this an insta-classic.
Speaking of trademarks, D-O-double-G’s music wouldn’t be the same without a shout-out to his favorite herb.
“No Bammer Weed’s” beat is thick and clubby. Snoop’s flow is some of the hottest he’s spit in years.
“Like My Weed” by Jane Handcock is a slow and trippy gift begging to be put on when someone rolls up.
Giving it up for ballin’ culture, the track, “Make Some Money,” by Fabolous and Dave East, featuring Snoop Dogg and the heavy hyphy of “Get My Money featuring Prohoezak,” are made for people “livin’ in the cash game,” as 2Pac said.
Recalling the “street” aspect of Snoop’s earlier career persona, “Big Subwoofer” by Mount Westmore, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort, unites the latter four West Coast Rap legends over an instrumental made to shake even the best in-car sound set-ups.
On that beat, you don’t have to stray far to find, “Murder Music.”
With contributions from Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes, the song is a worthy successor to the hardcore Rap/untouchable Funk of Snoop’s Dr. Dre-produced hit “Murder Was The Case (1994).
The first real break from traditional Hip-Hop/Rap songs comes from “Anxiety.” Singer Malaya’s talent here, is structured is upon break beats and groovy bass akin to a song like Amy Winehouse’s “You Know I’m No Good” (2006).
She weaves relatable feelings of confusion in a shamble.
Pouring out funky instrumentals like slap bass and silky strings, “Diamond Life” (featuring Mary J. Blige) is a modern slice of Hip-Hop/R&B with heavy Disco inflections.
Blige’s vocals are silky — thats a given — but on this song, when they’re layered, they take on a more pleasing, ethereal quality.
Later, Wiz Khalifa makes an appearance on Camino’s, “Steady” featuring D Smoke. Unfortunately, theres no Mac and Devin reunion between Snoop Dogg and Wiz.
This song is more along the lines of Khalifa’s song with Charlie Puth, “See You Again (2015).
