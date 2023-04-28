If you missed the buzz of LA designer/Rapper/actor Tyler, The Creator’s sixth album, “Call Me if You Get Lost” (2021), you have another chance to revisit his non-conforming musings with the 16-track album and new EP bundle, “Call Me if You Get Lost: The Estate Sale.”
A crash course for anyone unfamiliar: at 18 years old in 2007, Tyler began making waves upon forming the alternative Hip Hop/Rap collective Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All — or just Odd Future/OF, alongside artists Hodgy, Left Brain and Casey Veggies.
He developed skills as a visual artist by creating optics such as the cover art for all of the collective’s releases. Tyler also designed their clothing, which culminated in a loosely related clothing brand.
A product of their DIY approach and angsty, anarchistic energy, the peak of their popularity found Odd Future striking a chord with youth post-2010, who were tired of being spoon-fed fast fashion and conveyor belt mainstream music. The group hasn’t been active since 2016 but has influenced a new group of performers such as Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.
Between acting spots, festival appearances and even scoring the show for Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 Fashion Show at Carreau du Temple. Tyler’s star power shouldn’t be contested. Just three years ago, he won a Grammy in 2020 for the eclectic, Pop-leaning album, “Igor.”
Memorably, he was upset for being pigeon-holed in the Hip-Hop/Rap category. Now, as if lashing back at critics and Grammy presenters, the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (NARAS), Tyler has created one of the best Rap albums in recent memory. Interspersing typical genre bragging/trash-talk throughout the album from DJ Drama of Gangsta Grillz mix-tape infamy, Tyler shows once again why he’s atop the crop.
Introducing Tyler’s current alter-ego, the well-traveled, suave and sophisticated gentleman, “Sir Baudelaire” opens by exploring the character’s materialistic lust: “The coral peach cobbler, dude. Spit like a llama do. Used to be reckless, you should see what them commas do,” amid a lulling Soul sample.
Then Tyler wastes no time igniting DJ Drama’s already hot Hip-Hop instrumental on “Corso,” which is also a neat setup of the album’s theme: unrequited love.
Lively, aggressive, funky and with lyrics such as “Pull up in that, uh, whatchamacallit? (nyoom)/ Played a couple demos at Madison Square Garden/ And tell them (expletive) at Sony I’m not callin’/ I’m plottin’ on a billi, chili in my garden, yo,” the song is a slice of ’90s Boom Bap nostalgia tinged with autobiographical snippets.
On that tip, check out the Trap, Crunk and Bossa Nova mix of “Lemonhead” featuring 42 Dugg.
Meanwhile, “Wusyaname” featuring 42 Dugg is a sleek flip of ’90s R&B.
Playing with mood, “Lumberjack,” a Tyler-produced joint, simmers hearkening back to his dark, underground days as it’s built on a sample of Gravediggaz’s song, “2 Cups of Blood.”
Summarized as a plea for togetherness but with knife-sharp wit, “Manifesto” — addressing social movements and cancel culture — is prime material for listeners interested in the artist’s outspoken tendencies.
He also uses the opportunity to make amends to Selena Gomez for tweets he made to her in 2010/2011 that caused controversy. Late in the original album sequencing, don’t miss love-centered “Wilshire.” It’s an epic poem that follows the ups and downs of romance.
Like a shiny trinket catching your eye when leaving an estate/garage/yard sale, the EP addition, “The Estate Sale,” is eight tracks that equally convey Tyler’s various strengths already mentioned, such as his creativity, humor and storytelling. The EP rounds out what was essentially a deluxe edition release for the album. It was made available on March 31.
“The Estate Sale” begins with a short victory lap from DJ Drama and Tyler, the Creator reflecting on the successes of “CMIYGL” amid a light backdrop of bells and orchestral swells.
“Stuntman” featuring Vince Staples boasts the two, on a boppy West Coast trip down memory lane, trading verses. Propped by strong cymbals and a repeating single-note bass, Tyler’s pop-culture queues and humor in his gruffy style, ”I’m watchin’ Queen Gambit lookin’ like an extra/ Different color chess pieces hangin’ from my necklace (Bleh)/ Stones too heavy, give me redneck, Texas/ I cover it with scarves in the closet like my exes” makes you realize that his B-sides are often more interesting than basic hits on Pop radio waves.
Don’t forget other contemporary Rap features, including A$ASP Rocky on “Wharf Talk” (Tyler sings in this one) and YG showing up for “Boyfriend, Girlfriend” (2020 demo).
The album is dynamic from top to bottom and with the addition of the EP “Estate Sale,” there’s more than enough material for people who are still not fans of Tyler, The Creator to reconsider their preferences.
