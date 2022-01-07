Hardcore Punk band, Turnstile’s new album, “Glow On” is a fresh injection of attitude.
Formed in 2010, The Baltimore based quintet has released three albums, so far. Maintaining the same focus of previous album, “Time & Space” (2018), this work, released on Aug. 27, is built on a backbone of heavy riffs and thunderous drums. More than that, diverse styles are used again to push the boundaries of the genre.
Setting the pace, album opener, “Mystery,” begins with shimmering synths.
Ramping up to a blanket of distorted guitars from fretmen, Brady Ebert and Pat McCrory, you can hear that this isn’t a typical, three-chord-using Punk album. Vocalist Brendan Yates’s lyrics about fighting for a love that’s flickering magnifies the song’s light/dark tension.
Regarding his band’s sonic direction in an interview with British music magazine Kerrang! leading up to the album’s release, Yates said, “There’s nothing rewarding in chasing any kind of gain other than a personal fulfillment of making music. ‘Time & Space’ opened possibilities in terms of being able to feel comfortable in doing whatever we want, as opposed to feeling pressure to do anything we don’t. Other people can have their opinions and points of reference, but we’re focused on making music which we love and which feels special to us.”
Tracks like “Blackout” and “Don’t Play,” exemplify that notion, offering different approaches to the same type of rebellious perspective. On the former, Pop-Punk vocal harmonies are typical and muse about the result of excessive partying.
The centerpiece, though, is Daniel Fang’s percussion. Energy building swings, and even a heavy, doom-like ending are unexpected but well executed. Favoring Thrash Metal beats, “Don’t Play,” in contrast, makes for a regular Punk song. Elevating it, Fang gets into a samba mood at times, alongside pure-sounding piano touches.
Digging deeper into their library of sounds, flanged guitar on “Underwater Boi” and ethereal synths are complemented by “Freaky” Franz Lyons’s smooth bass runs.
Yates’s vocals, here, pitch-shift into an eerie, supernatural register. As a surprise, indie artist Julien Baker adds guest vocals. “Humanoid/Shake It Up,” meanwhile, with its scratchy, Muse-sounding guitar, gives a soundtrack to a word we’ve heard too much of: Lock-down.
Pointing to Turnstiles in the midst of a creative wave, the song, “Alien Love Call,” with it’s finishing Electronica highlights, carries a dejected feel.
Soft harmonies and lyrics about finding something common in a sea of black is almost dreamy.
Later, “Glow On’s” moments of repetition and simplicity, respectively on songs “Dance-Off” and “Lonely Dezires,” are expected.
Even so, their presence doesn’t tarnish the otherwise focused album.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.