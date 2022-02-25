PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, in partnership with members of the arts community in the Antelope Valley, will feature an interview with local musician, artist and graphic artist Kevin Church in its next installment of the “Bridge Builders” series, which will post at 10 a.m., Saturday on the Library’s YouTube channel (Palmdale City Library).
Hosted by Jesse Davidson, a local musician and weekly columnist for Antelope Valley Press’s Showcase section, the theme for this discussion and program is “Developing an Eye for the Artistic.”
Church is a graduate of Highland High School and earned a degree in architectural engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
He now works as a structural engineer, with occasional regular professional musician and artist work.
Additionally, Church is engaged in a major video game creation project: “Gazelle in a Winter Coat.”
“This partnership with the library to help connect us through the arts is exciting to be part of,” Davidson said.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.
For more information, call the library at 661-267-5600, TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
