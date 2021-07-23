If rumbling metal riffs, flexible, catchy vocals and a horror, dark, cinematic feel sounds exciting, then don’t miss Canadian metal juggernaut Living Dead Girl’s upcoming event, “Live Exorcism.”
Formed in 2017 as a contemporary Metal project helmed by band leader and vocalist Molly Rennick, the act’s name is a nod to Horror Rock veteran Rob Zombie’s well-known 1998 song “Living Dead Girl.”
Marking their return to the road, “Live Exorcism,” is a limited capacity concert and virtual stream scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Hosted by The Biltmore Theatre in Oshawa, Ontario, in-person general admission tickets and VIP packages including early entry, priority seating, a pre-show meet-and-greet and an exclusive signed poster were offered. Tickets for the livestream, which will also be available to view following the performance, are available for a suggested donation of $10. Visit https://fb.me/e/18SnxpAK0 for additional details.
The show will be somewhat of a victory lap for LDG, who is riding a wave of momentum, following the June 10 release of its debut album, “Exorcism.”
Combining Goth-inspired Heavy Metal (Nine Inch Nails) with a Pop-Punk attitude in the style of fellow Canadian front woman Avril Lavigne, their music is an extension of Rennick’s personality.
Packed with myriad samples, gliding vocal harmonies, heavy, incensed staccato riffs and an anthemic chorus, leading album highlight, “Alive,” modulates from serene to pulverizing. Controlling a robust vocal range to express a disdain for monotony in daily life, Rennick expresses control over her audio dominion.
Commenting on the superficial plastic culture that dominates beauty standards in the US, thunderous drums and riffs on “Beautiful” summons images of crowds head-banging with fists in the air.
Its sing-along chorus, “I just wanna be beautiful like a photoshopped picture in a magazine. I just want the impossible, don’t you understand what I mean?” is a prime example of how Rennick offsets heavy vocals with other, layered pop inflections. Fans of Ice Nine Kills, listen up.
Vocally melodic with soft keys meandering over heavy elements, “Give Up” can’t help but detonate with a seething rage from the point of view of a spurned lover. Additionally, the title track, “At the Edge” and “Stronger” show a band willingness to have fun and experiment with the genre.
As infectious as a bite from the shambling undead and mostly lean of filler, “Exorcism,” is a exciting debut from Living Dead Girl that’s bound to be played with a potent ferocity from the hungry band.
“Join us, whether in-person or virtually, for ‘Live Exorcism!,’” Rennick said in a press release promoting the event. “We will be performing our debut record in its entirety and streaming the show live. We can’t wait to play ‘Exorcism’ front to back and rock out with you!”
“Exorcism” is available for streaming and at https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/livingdeadgirl1/exorcism-2
Additional bundles, including physical CDs, vinyl and exclusive merchandise are available at www.livingdeadgirl.ca/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.