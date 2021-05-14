TEHACHAPI — The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday via live-stream on the Tehachapi Symphony Facebook page.
Tchaikovsky’s “Rococo Variations” will feature Anna Jiang, the 2021 TSO Young Artist winner.
Jiang is currently a senior at Stockdale High School. She began taking cello lessons in fifth grade, under Alex Wilson and currently studies with Dr. Thomas Loewenheim.
She has served as principal cellist of the Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Stockdale High School Symphony Orchestra since 2017, and has performed in local and statewide honor orchestras, including the SCSBOA All-Southern String Orchestra, CODA
All-State Symphony Orchestra and CASMEC All-State Symphony Orchestra.
Jiang has placed in regional and state solo competitions, including the American String Teachers Association Solo Competition, Southern California Regional, Complete Works Junior Bach Festival and CMEA Solo and Ensemble Festival.
She also studies piano, which she started playing at age five, under Jin-Kyung Lee in Lawrence, Kan. She started taking piano lessons from Bonnie Bogle Farrer, after moving to Bakersfield in 2012, and was a winner of the 2020 Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra
Concerto Competition with the Mendelssohn “Piano Concerto No. 1.”
She has also appeared seven times on KVPR Young Artist’s Spotlight.
In her free time, Jiang enjoys playing tennis and chess.
Due to County Covid-19 restrictions, the May 16 concert cannot be attended in person.
Although all Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community, donations are still welcome.
For more information, visit www.tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
