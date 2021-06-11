The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, and the Symphonic Chorus with director, Angela Rodriguez, performed on May 16, via live-stream on the Tehachapi Symphony Facebook page.
This and previous concerts from this year can be found and enjoyed through the website.
Rodriguez has been the director of the Symphonic Chorus for the last two years. She is a resident of Tehachapi and has been a member of the chorus since 2011. She was a voice student of Kathy Kelly, the chorus’s previous director. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in music, with an emphasis on vocal performance from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan.
She studied voice there with Dr. Kristin Newbegin and Dr. Mackenzie Philips and choral conducting with Timothy Tharaldson. While at Benedictine, Rodriguez directed a student choir and was also a member of the college’s auditioned Chamber Singers with whom she toured in Italy, in 2018.
She left at the end of May for a teaching job and a director’s gig in Texas.
The Symphonic Chorus is searching for another director. Those interested may contact a member of the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus or a Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra Board member.
For more information, visit www.tehachapiorchestra.com or call 661-821-7511.
