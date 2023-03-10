TEHACHAPI — Rufus Choi will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor” at 4 p.m., March 12 at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road.
Beethoven completed writing the “Emperor” concerto in April 1809 in Vienna, while the city was under siege by Napoleon’s armies.
The work premiered in 1811 in Leipzig, Germany and it remains the best known and most frequently performed of Beethoven’s five piano concerts.
The program will also feature the world premiere of a new work by the winner of the Composition Competition, David Stern, titled “San Gabriel Mountains.” Haydn’s Symphony No. 104, “London Symphony,” will be performed as well. Dr. David Newby will direct the afternoon concert.
Choi, a Korean-American soloist pianist, has performed at venues to include the Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Zipper Hall in Los Angeles and a solo recital in Savannah, Ga.
He has performed with the South Bay Chamber Orchestra; at the Redlands Summer Music Festival; with the Rapides Symphony Orchestra in Alexandria, La.; and at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco, Pasadena’s Ambassador Auditorium and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
Many of his performances have been broadcast on local television and radio stations. Choi has given various master classes, won major awards and performed throughout Europe and in the Far East.
He graduated from The Juilliard School, where he studied with Oxana Yablonskaya.
He was awarded an advanced degree from Music Hochschule in Germany, where he studied with Vladimir Krainev. Konstantin Sirounian, Bruce Sutherland and Abbey Simon were previous teachers, as well.
His debut album, “A Musical Journey,” was released by Cambria Recordings and future projects include an all-Liszt CD recording.
His music can be heard on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and on various websites, including www.RufusChoi.com
Choi currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Ruth Choi and their three sons, Noah, Micah and Nathanael.
Audience members may meet the director, composer, soloist and musicians following the concert.
All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community.
