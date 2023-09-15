The Top Dog Band will reunite on Friday, Sept. 29, for some ’80s music and a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience.
The show is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 29 at Vincent Hill Station, 553 Sierra Highway, Acton.
Top Dog Band got its start in the Antelope Valley in the late 1980s. Word of their mix of energetic, danceable rock caught on quickly, which led to packed local clubs from the very beginning.
After more than 10 years in the Antelope Valley, Top Dog went on to achieve an impressive list of accomplishments including four world tours with the United Service Organizations/Department of Defense and Armed Forces Entertainment that spanned countries as diverse as Newfoundland and as remote as Thule, Greenland where the band entertained United States armed forces at the very top of the world in one of the most remote location on earth.
That was more than 30 years ago, and since then, each member of the band has achieved impressive musical careers with their own very successful bands.
For details, visit www.dinevincenthill.com or call 661-388-2422.
