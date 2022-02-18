Nonfiction
1. Life Force by Tony Robbins, Peter H. Diamandis and Robert Hariri, narrated by Jeremy Bobb, Tony Robbins, Peter Diamandis, Ray Kurzweil and Cassandra Campbell (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. The Great Reset by Glenn Beck and Justin Trask Haskins, narrated by Glenn Beck (Mercury Radio Arts, Inc.)
4. Will by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
5. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
7. The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
8. Unf--k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
9. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
10. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson and Norman Doidge, MD — foreword, narrated by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
