1. Sierra Six by Mark Greaney — 9780593099001 — (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. House of Sky and Breath by Sarah J. Maas — 9781635574081 — (Bloomsbury Publishing)
3. Diablo Mesa by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child — 9781538736739 — (Grand Central Publishing)
4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover — 9781501110375 — (Atria Books)
5. Game On by Janet Evanovich — 9781982154905 — (Atria Books)
6. Verity by Colleen Hoover — 9781538724743 — (Grand Central Publishing)
7. Taking the Leap by Kristen Ashley — 9781952457678 — (Blue Box Press)
8. Steal by Howard Roughan & James Patterson — 9781538703533 — (Grand Central Publishing)
9. Someone Like You by Marie Force — 9781952793295 — (HTJB, Inc.)
10. The Obstacle Is the Way by Ryan Holiday — 9781101620595 — (Penguin Publishing Group)
