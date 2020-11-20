Australian Rock band AC/DC returns from a four-year hiatus, engaged and in the zone with their new album, ”Power Up.”
Releasing chart topping, rebellious music for more than 40 years began to take a toll on the five-piece Rock n’ Roll train of Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass guitar, backing vocals) and Malcolm Young (rhythm guitar, backing vocals).
In addition, Rudd’s legal issues kept him sidelined from touring for “Rock or Bust” (2014). William’s departure, along with Johnson’s touring break because of hearing issues and Malcolm Young’s retirement due to early onset dementia cast a cloud of doubt on their future.
Following Malcolm Young’s death in 2017, Johnson and Williams reunited with the band and added Stevie Young to replace Malcolm Young. Stevie Young is the Young brothers’ nephew.
Angus Young led the way with ideas he and his brother had worked on but never finished. The duo was one of the most potent lead guitar/rhythm combinations in rock music.
He helped further flip the narrative on the group’s losses by dedicating “Power Up” to Malcolm Young in the same vein that “Back in Black” (1980) was dedicated to original singer Bon Scott, following his untimely death in February of the same year.
Re-energized and sounding precise, the 12-track-long riff workout begins with “Realize,” an upbeat, chorus-strong song that “hypnotizes” the listener with the power of Rock.
Johnson’s lyrics, “Your eyes playing tricks on you, your mind will seek the truth, you know you’re gonna make it through,” blend particularly well with the Youngs’ guitar chemistry and solid beats held by Williams (bass) and Rudd (drums).
Speaking on the ethos of Rock ’n Roll as more than just a genre of music, AC/DC’s celebration of it could make “Power Up” a dedication to the lifestyle.
“Rejection,” for instance, is an uncorked bottle of rebellion, with the triumphant words, “If you reject me, I take what I want. Disrespect me and you get burned,” and a few bars of soloing from Angus Young.
“Systems Down,” featured later in the play-through echoes “Rejection,” but showcases Angus Young in a more incendiary mood. “Shot in the Dark” and “Money Shot,” recall classic AC/DC innuendos and brims with a mood to party.
Slower but still propulsive “No Man’s land,” captures the classic “leaving town” rock story in which the narrator realizes the harsh living situation they’re in and gives it up amid uncertainty for greener pastures.
Turning more abstract, “Through The Mists Of Time,” with Rudd’s distinct drum moves turned up, invites the listener on an imaginative journey chock full of dark horses, mystic voices and painted ladies.
Critical “Kick You When You’re Down,” questions the oppressive nature of negativity along with “Demon Fire,” which lets the music speak for itself with two of the more memorable lead riffs of any recent AC/DC album.
AC/DC’s latest release is a solid one, that any longtime fan will appreciate.
