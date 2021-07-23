PALMDALE — Visitors to the Antelope Valley Mall have been able to view local Artist Renato de Guia’s body of work titled, “Structure and Soul,” since the show opened on June 12.
Now they’re in for an extra treat, as three more artists join the show and display their work. There will be a small ribbon-cutting event at 6 p.m. Friday to mark the opening of the second part of de Guia’s show, which will be on display until Sept. 30.
When de Guia was approached by Antelope Valley Mall Property Marketing Manager Debby Clinkenbeard about displaying his work, they talked about having rotating artists join him.
“One side will be Renato and one side will be someone he wants to bring in,” she said in a June 12 Showcase story.
de Guia has chosen three artists to show with him. On Friday, work by Al Miller, Ulrica Bell Perkins and Debra Nelson will be on display.
Al Miller
Miller, 73, is a longtime Palmdale resident who was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh for two years and spend four-and-a-half years in the Navy. After he completed his Navy service, he enrolled in the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. He served the Los Angeles City Fire Department for 31 years and refined his art skills in workshops hosted by Neil Boyel, Ron McKey, Don Putman, and Glenn Vilppu.
Since his retirement from the fire department in 2008, he spends much of his time sketching on location in and around Palmdale and painting. He’s an artist-level member of the California Art Club and has been able to exhibit with the club at The Old Mill Gallery in San Marino.
Debra Nelson
Nelson is an American artist working in the impressionist style of painting. The effects of light as it falls on everyday objects and on her surroundings influence her work.
In a lifelong pursuit of art making, she has experience in most mediums. This pursuit has eventuated in the passion for still life painting. It fuels her love of historical object, design and balance.
Nelson created works with an emphasis of light as it captures the beauty of form. She received her bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and has studied with some of the most accomplished contemporary artists throughout the country.
“To work as an artist allows me to cherish the world around me, to see the variation in color, the changes in value, and nuances in personality,” she said. “The challenge to interpret this visual language of beauty keeps me growing as an artist.”
Ulrica Bell Perkins
Perkins first studied art with her father Ulric Bell, a noted New York City artist, with whom she went to museums, drew and painted. She took many art classes at the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland and at San Francisco Art Institute. At UC Davis, she attended many classes in art while working on her doctorate. She studied with many notable artists and attended well over 50 art workshops.
Perkins’s art evolved from realism to expressionism in oil and acrylic on canvas to collage and mixed media.
For a decade, she painted in the Los Angeles Experimental Artists and developed her own experimental style. She was also member of the Collage Artists of America and the Lakes and Valleys Art guild. Her work has been shown at a number of Los Angeles galleries, the MOAH Center in Lancaster, the Alaskan Museum and others.
Four one-woman shows and numerous shows with their artists have occurred over the years. Her goal is to continue to express her interpretations of human life experimentally using the new techniques she learns and new mediums she uses.
The new artwork will be on display with de Guia’s pieces at the Antelope Valley Mall, Suite 501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.