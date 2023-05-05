The latest powerhouse single, “Greed,” has arrived from This Place Is A Zoo, hometown heroes of the AV’s metal scene.

Although qualifying them into one genre would miss the mark. Disregarding all uniformity, they have remained a chaotic, genre-defying band since their debut album “Strangers” released in 2015. Ironically in staying true to the moment, they are revisiting that record in a new light.

