The latest powerhouse single, “Greed,” has arrived from This Place Is A Zoo, hometown heroes of the AV’s metal scene.
Although qualifying them into one genre would miss the mark. Disregarding all uniformity, they have remained a chaotic, genre-defying band since their debut album “Strangers” released in 2015. Ironically in staying true to the moment, they are revisiting that record in a new light.
Since that release, TPIAZ has experienced lineup changes and evolved musically.
In 2021, with the world remaining largely shut down, the lineup began to solidify with original guitarist Justin Stambook returning to the group. The core of TPIAZ has sonically married the sounds of electronic music with grinding guitars and syncopated blast beats. Since then, their vibe has only grown darker and heavier.
“When we originally wrote it years back, we would build skeletons through riffs and programming drums in ‘Logic,’ ” Charlie Warr (lead vocals) recalled. “Our drummer at the time or writing was a huge fan of programmed drums so he would kind of program a map or drums and we would all write riffs to plug into those drum maps.”
Always finding the swaying between the organic and electronic, the band is going for a raw feel. Now that we have David (Hodrick, drums), it’s a much more organic process” Warr said. “The 2023 version of ‘Greed’ and all of the new pieces of it were all done on the spot while playing together. Kind of a ‘You know what would make this song better?’ moment over and over again.”
The four-minute audible adrenaline rush begins sinister 8-bit synthesizers mirrored by a distorted bass guitar provided by the newest member, Brandon Stambook. “Brandon is a great bass player that is super gnarly and fun to hangout with.” Warr said. “He’s a lot newer to playing in a band and a lot younger, so I know he’s kind of still feeling out what he can get away with and we keep trying to drill it into his brain that he’s in This Place is a Zoo which means he can get away with anything.”
Despite various lineup changes, the band has always maintained its no-holds barred writing style. They’ve also never lost the distinct sense of humor personally defining each member. Asking what has changed since the addition of Stambook on the four strings, Warr replied, “I’d say that the words ‘bruh’ and ‘sussy baka’ get used a lot more now.”
Although intentionally ambiguous, Warr’s lyrics delve into the themes of personal betrayal on “Greed,” “Somewhere in the realm of 2014,” he said, “I was personally hanging around some very unsavory people that were literally only capable of thinking about what they wanted, no matter how many people they hurt to get it. I like to write as vague as possible though so to put it simply, the theme of this song is ‘what goes around, comes around.’ ”
On the heels of this newest release, the band is preparing for their opening slot for Metalachi, another genre bending sensation that takes the cannon of heavy metal classics and plays them with a mariachi twist. It will all take place May 27 at Transplants Brewing Company.
“Metalachi is such a rad band” Warr said with excitement. “It’s funny because I kind of stumbled upon them years ago when I was at a family reunion in Lake Tahoe. My brothers and I as well as some cousins stumbled into Reno to hit a casino and they just happened to be playing that night. The vocalist poured tequila down my buttcrack. Honestly, we can’t think of a better combination. Metalachi and Zoo will make for a real good time.”
“Greed” isn’t just a one-off experiment in reimagining old songs. “It’s actually off of an upcoming EP which is a collection of songs from our 2015 full length ‘Strangers’ re-made to their fullest potential,” Warr explained.
Never settling into complacency, the band challenged itself to re-write and record the material, still very much filled with life, and re-birth this music as they truly envisioned it. The new EP is slated for a July release.
“We’re going to be trickling out a single every month until then,” Warr said. “We also have some new material coming out hopefully later this year, that will really re-define our sound and direction as a band. We have some adjustments to our composition as a band with this new material coming later this year, so keep your ears peeled.”
