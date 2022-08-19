LANCASTER — Multi-Grammy Award-winning Rock band Train will open the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, on Sept. 23, also kicking off the Fair’s concert series.
The Bay Area group’s AM Gold Tour will bring the sounds of the multi-platinum rockers known for their hits “Drops of Jupiter,” “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Drive By.”
Thunderstorm Artis, a finalist in the TV show “The Voice” and known for his soulful sound, will open for Train.
The concert series will continue, on Sept. 24, when Grammy Award-winning Country artist Chris Young takes the stage. The up-and-coming Country husband and wife duo Kat & Alex will open for Young.
Three Latino bands are set to follow, on Sept. 25. The evening’s concert will feature Banda El Recodo, formed, in 1938, under the direction of the Lizarraga family.
The band’s musical ensemble includes wind instruments, brass and percussions. Banda Los Recoditos, a Mexican Banda formed in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in 1989, will also perform.
Five talented sisters of Las Fenix will join the fun on stage. The Mexican-American sisters from Texas are known for their fun norteño and cumbia sounds.
The self-contained, Houston-based Latin pop and norteño family act sings and dances while playing their own instruments.
Concerts start at 7:30 p.m., in the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena. The 2022 concert series is sponsored by the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale.
The Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival returns after a two-year hiatus, from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2. Sept. 26 and 27 will be dark.
“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and staff, we are so appreciative of the tremendous generosity of the City of Lancaster, the City of Palmdale, our sponsors, community partners and hundreds of volunteers, who have once again come together to make this comeback year spectacular,” AV Fair & Event Center Board of Directors President Drew Mercy said.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring high-caliber headliner entertainment, free live music throughout the fairgrounds, a world-class carnival, one-of-a-kind fair food vendors and so much more to our iconic fair. We have a long history of making lifetime memories that honor our Valley’s past and celebrate our future and our 2022 Antelope Valley Fair ‘What A Ride!’ will continue this tradition.”
In-field track seating is limited and fans are encouraged to purchase concert tickets early. Complete ticket information and Fair details are available at avfair.com
