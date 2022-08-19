Train

Train will kick off the AV Fair’s concert series, on Sept. 23.

 Courtesy photo

LANCASTER — Multi-Grammy Award-winning Rock band Train will open the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, on Sept. 23, also kicking off the Fair’s concert series.

The Bay Area group’s AM Gold Tour will bring the sounds of the multi-platinum rockers known for their hits “Drops of Jupiter,” “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Drive By.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.