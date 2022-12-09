Charles Dickens’ classic novella “A Christmas Carol” has timeless themes such as forgiveness, redemption and social injustice that fit just as well in modern day society as they did in the Victorian era in which the novella was published.
The story is familiar —the wealthy, mean-spirited Ebenezer Scrooge dislikes Christmas and refuses to help those in need. Then, on Christmas Eve, the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, tells him that he will be visited by three ghosts representing Christmas past, Christmas present and Christmas future.
The ghosts warn Scrooge to repent his ways or he will meet a fate worse than death.
Cedar Street Theatre will present a modern take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” for four shows only, Dec. 16 to 18, on the main stage at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
“I really wanted to show that this tale is still classic and relevant in today’s time,” director Will Nicolai said.
The production features the lower-income families represented by the Cratchits and the upper class represented by Ebenezer Scrooge.
“We changed up the ghosts a little bit,” Nicolai said.
For example, the Ghost of Christmas Present is a symbol of everyday man. He wears overalls and a plaid working shirt.
“We’re really focusing on the different class distinctions,” Nicolai said.
The production touches on homelessness and the general well-being of people.
“It’s not your grandmother’s ‘Christmas Carol,’ ” he said. “It’s not something that’s ever been done out here before. We’ve done ‘Christmas Carol’ out here numerous times and it’s very much a lot of the same story, which is fantastic. But I think it was time to shake things up.”
Actor Eric Weinstein plays Scrooge.
“A lot of the show’s been modernized but Scrooge kind of hasn’t,” Weinstein said. “He’s still kind of focused exclusively on money and success and really not caring about how he gets it.”
Scrooge is reminded of his humanity only after the visits from the ghosts of Christmases past, present and future.
“He really starts turning the page when he see Tiny Tim and his condition,” Weinstein said. “As soon as Scrooge realizes that his money could help save someone else’s life, that’s one of the turning points I can kind of focus in on.”
The cast includes some newcomers to community theater.
Actors Aria Nichols and Isaiah Rubio play the pivotal role of Tiny Tim.
“I like to be on stage,” said Rubio, who is appearing in his first community theater production.
“A Christmas Carol” is Nichols’s third community theater production.
“I like rehearsing,” she said. “This is my third play so I’m kind of used to it.”
Actor Marissa Plasentillo plays Pat Cratchit.
“I like it; it’s my first show,” Plasentillo said.
Harmony Perry plays Martha Cratchit, the eldest daughter of Bob Cratchit. Perry most recently starred as Annie in Cedar Street Theatre’s production of “Annie Jr.”
“Since I really want acting to be my full-time career in life I just thought, ‘Let me go full out and do a Christmas one because I felt like I was going to be in a jolly mood,’ which I am,” Perry said.
Actor Lindsay Smith plays Mrs. Cratchit in the show.
“It’s going to be fun and exciting,” Smith said of the show. “There’s a whole different take on some of the ghosts and stuff that will be really fun for the audience … and it’s definitely fun for us.“
Actor River Acosta plays Rose.
“I love Christmas shows; they’re always so fun and I always enjoy watching them,” Acosta said. “I thought it was cute that this was a new take.”
Actor Mathew Major, who plays Scrooge’s nephew Fred, likes the modern take on the classic story.
“I think that it has a lot of interesting directions to take on it,” he said.
Actor Jonah Deocariza plays Belle and Nancy. She grew up in the Antelope Valley, did plays as a child and studied theater at Long Beach State University.
“I’ve never actually been in a proper play before,” Deocariza said. “For me it’s always been a big city, like it can’t be local for some reason. But then I found the flyer for the auditions here and It just seemed so exciting I had to do it.”
“A Christmas Carol” will be presented at 7 p.m., Dec. 16 and 17, and 2 p.m., Dec. 17 and 18, at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, 750 West Lancaster Blvd. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $22 for seniors 62 and older and youth 17 and younger. Visit https://www.lpac.org/event/charles-dickens-a-christmas-carol/ for details, or call 661-723-5950.
