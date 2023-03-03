Wreckless Strangers

Mick Hellman (left), Joshua Zucker, Rob Anderson, David Noble, Amber Morris and Austin de Lone are Wreckless Strangers.

 Photo by Jay Blakesberg

The idea that music is a universal language is commonly expressed throughout various cultures. It’s a concept focused on the unifying factors of the audible joy that transcends barriers; the jambalaya of sounds working in mysterious ways flowing directly into the soul.

However, this notion falls short of capturing why people are drawn to this universal force. Speaking personally, its therapeutic nature is the most ubiquitous trait. It’s the shot of life or collective sigh of relief delivered through our favorite songs or artists. The live experience is the most raw and potent vehicle for this sonic therapy.

