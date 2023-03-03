The idea that music is a universal language is commonly expressed throughout various cultures. It’s a concept focused on the unifying factors of the audible joy that transcends barriers; the jambalaya of sounds working in mysterious ways flowing directly into the soul.
However, this notion falls short of capturing why people are drawn to this universal force. Speaking personally, its therapeutic nature is the most ubiquitous trait. It’s the shot of life or collective sigh of relief delivered through our favorite songs or artists. The live experience is the most raw and potent vehicle for this sonic therapy.
For the audience and performer, alike, it’s an essential form of catharsis — whether it’s a local band playing in front of dart machines for 10 people or the most successful band in the world in a screaming arena.
For a working road band like The Wreckless Strangers, returning to the stage is a new normal they welcomed back for 2023. A band comprised of six heavy hitters in the Bay Area music scene, the “California Country Soul” collective is set to bring their unique blend of Roots music, Rock ‘n’ Roll and soulful melodies to Palmdale for the “Sun State Tour.”
In support of their 2022 debut album, “When the Sun and a Blue Star Collide,” they will perform at 7 p.m., March 9 at Transplants Brewing Company. Local Country Rock band Westbound 66 and Los Angeles/San Diego rockers Wormwood are kicking off the night.
The Strangers’ lineup features Amber Morris (premier Bay area vocalist and voice coach — member of Journey, Eric Martin Band) on vocals; David Noble (Poor Man’s Whiskey, Pardon The Interruption) on lead guitar, vocals; Austin de Lone (Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, The Fabulous Thunderbirds) on keys and vocals; Joshua Zucker (The Jones Gang, Rowan Brothers) on bass; Mick Hellman (The Go To Hell Man Band) on drums and vocals; and Rob Anderson (repeat world champion cyclist) on guitar.
“It’s great being out in the live venues again,” Noble said. “To feel connected with your tribe again. That’s a huge part of me wanting to do music. I just find my people that way. I found a lot of my friends through music. I found my wife through music. That’s why I love music. Playing out and connecting with people.”
For almost 30 years, Noble has remained a member of that tribe by either writing, producing or performing live music. Notably, he’s toured with Nina Hagen and also worked as jingle writer for Century Overload Media in Los Angeles, which led to his work being featured in an AOL commercial during the Super Bowl. Away from his work, on the guitar, he deals in a different form of catharsis.
For the past 15 years, while maintaining his musical craft, Noble also worked as a licensed therapist in private practice and as a clinical social worker in the Bay Area.
“With therapy and social work, I have to be very present, be an active listener and try and empathize with what my clients are saying and feeling,” he said. “In that case, I become this container to hold whatever they can’t hold. That’s very gratifying because after doing that, the client should hopefully feel better. When it comes to music, it’s me offloading a lot of things. Personal things, things clients have confided in me that, because of confidentiality, I can’t tell anybody. At the same time, music allows me to externalize that. I’m now empty and able to take on more.”
Both occupations have allowed Noble to find balance in his life. One calling has fed the other and broadened his perspective — particularly in a general song writing sense.
“It does help with character development,” he said. “I might have not lived that experience, but worked with people who have. I can jump in their shoes and say, ‘What was this person feeling?’ and write from that perspective.”
Our shared moments of pain, loss and suffering truly define what the human condition is. Lyrical moments throughout The Wreckless Strangers’ songs tap into these universal experiences to create that cathartic feeling.
“When you’re doing Soul music, you better not phone it in because it’s coming from a deep place.” Noble said. “It helps me keep it on the up and up.”
The trials of tribulations of the band collectively adds to keeping it real. Despite being under the “stranger” moniker, the band functions as a family and not a collection of hired guns.
“It’s palpable when a band loves each other on stage,” Noble said. “I’m stoked to be there with my family, making music. I love seeing that, being a part of that and couldn’t think of a better way to play music.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.