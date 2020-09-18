Apple TV app — Movies US charts:
1. The 2nd
2. Irresistible (2020)
3. Sniper: Assassin’s End
4. The King of Staten Island
5. Bill & Ted Face The Music
6. The Silencing
7. Force of Nature
8. Made In Italy
9. Robin’s Wish
10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The 2nd
2. Made In Italy
3. Robin’s Wish
4. The Tax Collector
5. #Unfit
6. The Owners
7. Critical Thinking
8. Tesla
9. The Outpost
10. The Rental
The Associated Press
