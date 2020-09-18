Apple TV app — Movies US charts:

 

1. The 2nd

2. Irresistible (2020)

3. Sniper: Assassin’s End

4. The King of Staten Island

5. Bill & Ted Face The Music

6. The Silencing

7. Force of Nature

8. Made In Italy

9. Robin’s Wish

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

 

Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:

1. The 2nd

2. Made In Italy

3. Robin’s Wish

4. The Tax Collector

5. #Unfit

6. The Owners

7. Critical Thinking

8. Tesla

9. The Outpost

10. The Rental

 

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.