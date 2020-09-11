Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. Bill & Ted Face The Music
2. Irresistible (2020)
3. The 2nd
4. The King of Staten Island
5. 42
6. Robin’s Wish
7. The Silencing
8. Black Panther (2018)
9. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Triple Feature
10. Marshall
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The 2nd
2. Robin’s Wish
3. Marshall
4. The Tax Collector
5. Tesla
6. The Rental
7. Made In Italy
8. The Outpost
9. The Owners
10. Sputnik
The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.