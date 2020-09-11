Apple TV app - Movies US charts:

 

1. Bill & Ted Face The Music

2. Irresistible (2020)

3. The 2nd

4. The King of Staten Island

5. 42

6. Robin’s Wish

7. The Silencing

8. Black Panther (2018)

9. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Triple Feature

10. Marshall

 

Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:

 

1. The 2nd

2. Robin’s Wish

3. Marshall

4. The Tax Collector

5. Tesla

6. The Rental

7. Made In Italy

8. The Outpost

9. The Owners

10. Sputnik

 

