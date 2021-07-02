Movies US charts:
1. Nobody
2. Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train
3. The Misfits
4. The Courier (2021)
5. The Hitman’s Bodyguard
6. The Dry
7. Cruella
8. Lansky
9. Wrath of Man
10. Godzilla vs. Kong
Independent:
1. The Dry
2. The Marksman (2021)
3. Our Friend
4. Another Round
5. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy
6. Promising Young Woman
7. An Unknown Compelling Force
8. Minari
9. The Birthday Cake
10. Censor
