The spirit of good company never vanishes. It stays with us long after everyone has left the room.
It’s a beautiful thing.
Naturally, two forces forever linked with gathering together are food and music. It’s like a primal exercise. We nourish our bodies and our souls simultaneously. One is done to survive, one is done to feel alive.
This chemistry reaches it’s zenith during a music festival. The location doesn’t matter. Whether it’s outside a dive bar near Austin, Texas or an amphitheater filled with 45,000 people, I’ve felt the same spirit.
Chris Rock, on “Comedian’s In Cars Getting Coffee,” summarized this perfectly. “Everything is about company. A gourmet meal with a jerk is a horrible meal. A hotdog with an interesting person is an amazing meal.”
Recently, these sensibilities all collided. I discovered the 16th annual “Neilstock” music festival is set to kick off on July 24 at Antelope Valley Harley-Davidson. For those unaware, this event brings a variety of musicians, vendors and an audience together from all walks of life.
At 10:30 a.m., various bands and artists will perform across two stages. The line-up features Runaway Train (Country), The Bullfrogg Blues Band (Blues/Classic Rock), Waves of Steel (Surf/Rockabilly), Home In Haddonfield (Original Rock and Roll), Mark Burgess with Miles 2 Go and more.
Along with these acts, many solo performers and artists are scheduled to appear throughout the day, including Blues legend Guitar Shorty, Moldy Marvin, Jesse Vazquez, “Scary” Larry Kahn, Val Real, Mia Garrison and Damon Van Buren. Food and alcohol will be available and sponsored by Schooner’s and Big Shotz Bar and Grill.
One signature portion of the festival is the “Bullfrogg & Friends” set from 1 to 2:15 p.m. This is part of the “Stock” where anything can happen. Many of the performers at the festival jam with the “Bullfrogg” band. It’s a moment where musicians bonded by friendship play to the freedom of that moment. It’s a flashback to classic concert movies and festivals from the Love Generation. It’s appropriate that one of its descendants, Neil “Bullfrogg” Werner, is flying the flag in our community.
As one might guess, he is the festival’s organizer and mastermind. He’s also the lead singer, harmonica player and word shaman of the Bullfrogg Blues Band. Upon reaching out to Neil for an interview, I received an invitation to his house. Surprisingly, when I arrived, his guitarist Mark Burgess was cooking up a bountiful meal in the kitchen, which included fresh halibut recently caught by Werner, an avid fisherman.
Burgess garnished the meal with capers and we proceeded to converse for a couple hours. I love conversations with any musician, friend or stranger, because they flow like playing an instrument. We talked about our favorite bands, obscure Bob Dylan lyrics and the history of “Neilstock.”
Jesse Davidson: Would you say there is a jam session spirit to Neilstock?
Neil Werner: That’s the Bullfrogg and Friends set. We are going to bring up so many people. That’s when Guitar Shorty is going to play, Damon Van Buren, Val Real, etc. We’re going to bring them up like “The Last Waltz.”
JD: I was going to ask that. Was that inspired by your influences from the ’60s?
NW: Actually, yeah. I keep referring to “The Last Waltz” when we’re doing a set like this. Man, I’d love to do a whole concert like that (laughs).
Mark Burgess: Neil’s a hippie. He’s the biggest Bob Dylan fan I’ve ever met, which is pretty amazing. He’s got an ear for talent. That’s part of what is so cool about Neilstock. The first one I ever went to, I knew Jamie “Big J” West and he said, “Come out. My friends are playing and they’ve got this thing going on.” I’m from back East. People don’t do that back East. People don’t put their own festivals.
NW: It’s the only way I can get anyone to play (laughs).
MB: He has a big stage and a smaller stage too. Remember, we did that thing where I ended up playing upright bass?
NW: (laughs) Yeah!
MB: One year, this guy was playing acoustic tunes and Damon Van Buren got up on guitar with him. Then I got up and started playing. Then, someone got on the drums. All of sudden, we had a whole set and we played for 40 minutes.
JD: Yeah. That’s a really exciting environment. Plus, it allows you to experiment. For example Mark, I heard you played “The Wall” by Pink Floyd in its entirety one year?
MB: Yep. We also did “Dark Side of the Moon” a couple times. We did U2 one year.
NW: You know what they’re doing this year?
JD: No?
Mark and Neil in unison: Traveling Wilburys.
JD: Awesome.
Tickets for Neilstock are $10. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ NeilstockAnnual
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.