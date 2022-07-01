The onslaught of summer touring season is upon us. Every artist, musician and crew willing and able (or not) are sailing the seas of asphalt while the buffet line is open.
Stack that salad bar plate three feet high, hit the ice cream machine until physically incapacitated. Get it while the getting is good. There are lost years to make up for.
As usual, I’ll be traveling with Lita Ford throughout the summer and drum teching for the mighty Bobby Rock. Carrying only a few necessary drum essentials, I am responsible for setting up Bobby’s rental kit to his exact specs, tuning the drums and being there in case anything goes wrong.
In a nutshell, I must bring consistency to the inconsistent. Traveling from the West Coast to the East Coast and through the bowels of the Midwest, we encounter drum kits in all manner of condition.
Thankfully, I work with consummate professionals who take everything in stride. Moments of uncertainty are met with a joke or laugh. It’s Jack Daniel’s off a duck’s back.
Last week, we traveled to Albany, NY, for the Alive at Five concert series. The following day, we traveled to Milwaukee, Wis., for Summerfest, a Midwest equivalent to Coachella dating back to 1968.
The journey started a bit tumultuously on a manic stretch of no sleep. The day before our 5:30 a.m. flight to Albany, an eight-hour shift at LPAC and an opportunity to interview Los Mangos arose. After work, I drove home, ate dinner, conducted the interview and then spent the rest of my night typing
and packing.
In the wee hours while folding laundry, I thought I heard the sound of rolling thunder.
I thought it was a trick of the brain. I shrugged it off and kept packing. Rolling bag in hand, I opened my front door and it was pouring rain.
Hurriedly, I run to my car. Reaching for my door handle, a big crack of lighting split the night sky above me.
My neighborhood illuminated as if God were playing with a light switch. “That’s a bad sign,” I thought.
Normally, I’m not a superstitious person until traveling. If I’ll be 30,000 feet in the air that day, keep the black cats and salt shakers away from me.
On the 14 Freeway heading down below, another huge crack lit up the hills above Palmdale and the Valley floor below.
My stomach tightened and my fists white-knuckled around the steering wheel. I took a few deep breaths and soldiered forth.
For I am a member of the Rock ‘n’ Roll postal service — delivering goods through rain, sleet and snow.
After making my way though Canyon Country and the 405 unscathed, the band and crew gradually arrived and congregated at LAX.
Through our normal routine of checking our road cases and going through security, my only fixation was sleep, the moment my head hit that economy seat.
I woke only for moments, as my neck occasionally whiplashed during turbulence.
We arrived safely in Detroit for our connecting flight with a quick layover. Three hours of sleep was the only thing keeping me from turning into the walking dead.
Alas, my superstitious feeling proved to carry some merit.
As we sat on the taxiway, we returned to the gate, apparently due to weather in the Albany area.
The band and crew did the walk of shame back into the airport.
What started as a five-hour delay slowly evolved into a cancellation.
Although stuck in Detroit for the night, thankfully we booked a flight the following morning — the day of show.
Now this meant for both concerts, we would arrive on the same day, at the crack of dawn. There’s no rest for the wicked.
It was moments like these I’m reminded of what Brett Anderson, lead singer of The Donnas, once said: “When I was in Rock ‘n’ Roll, I got up before 5 a.m. more times then I do now.”
She is absolutely right. For all of the setbacks and added stress, the band remained in good spirits.
After a relatively easy day of setting up in Albany, we played a show on Jenning’s Landing right on the Hudson River.
The tranquility of the water flowing in that setting, a true example of staying level-headed. Somehow, when things are going wrong, those shows can be the best.
Lita and company were on fire, much to the delight of our New York audience. Maybe the show becomes a catharsis for everyone, audience and band alike.
The same thing happened in Milwaukee. After the stress of arriving and setting up subsided, the band ripped through a classic set and wowed the audience.
Looking out into the crowd, all of the stress and anxiety evaporated. As exhausted as we all were, it was a true lesson in how the show must go on.
