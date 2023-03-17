The common theme in stories about desert life is necessity. Cliched but true, it’s fighting against the elements to make something from nothing.
The slow and steady heat of life reminds us to keep moving, lest our paint cracks and we fade into obscurity, forever stuck on the living room couch abandoned on the side of the road.
All those who have spawned from this unique patch of land are indelibly branded with that perspective and ultimately, it can be a great thing. For one local songwriter, he will carry that tradition during his upcoming move to Washington state. Known in the music scene by his artist moniker, “The Rock Octopus,” this mysterious solo performer delivers a blend of styles and instrumentation uniquely his own, as a Rock ‘n’ Roll, one-man band.
Combining reflections of ’60’s-era Folk through his harmonica playing, the sonic foundation is created with Blues-Rock twang through his guitar and a kick-drum/hi-hat foot stomping groove.
The lyrics and vocal stylings typically land in an area near ’70s Punk or ’90s Alternative Rock. Writing music without a band name, Octopus’s father, a longtime sculptor in the movie industry, created some concrete octopus sculptures for fun, called “Rock Octopuses.”
“I said, ‘That’s a great name’ and I went on the Internet to see if anyone was called the Rock Octopus,” he explained. “It kind of reminded me of the B-52’s with ‘Rock Lobster.’ I love that band and it fit with the one-man band thing I was doing.”
Residing between Acton and Palmdale, Octopus has been writing and performing music in the Antelope Valley for most of his life. A graduate of Vasquez High School, he gravitated toward music with friends for the ubiquitous reason most teenagers do.
“We were coming out of high school and, very much so, kind of geeks,” he said. “We weren’t popular with ladies at all. Maybe if we get a guitar, chicks will like us! (laughs) It was kind of a goofy thing. They didn’t for about a year until it started sounding better.”
Long before then, Octopus felt pulled toward songwriting as an outlet for self-expression.
“Music had always been a part of my life, I just never had access to the tools to compose,” he said. “There was an old piano at Vazquez (High School) that was out of tune. I would sit down at that piano and I wrote two pieces which I can still play today. Very simple but very pretty.”
This access to a piano planted seeds for his growing desire to create. Coupled with the turbulent times most of us experience in our teens, Octopus found it necessary to vent his sadness through lyrics. One poignantly sad moment led to a breakthrough in his songwriting.
“I had a friend and she ended up leaving that whole picture,” he said. “I was grieving and was writing to vent my feelings. Some of those pieces I still play today but they are modified.”
Joining forces with various friends and family who shared the bug for music, Octopus spent years gigging in the Antelope Valley and around Hollywood in several local projects.
As bands can come and go similar to the tides rolling in and out, the itch to create never left. He had to figure out how to continue on his own.
“I was playing the acoustic guitar and using the keyboard to play these pre-programmed beats because I couldn’t find a drummer,” Octopus said. “I’d start comping music to that. That was the beginning. I wanted to make it more diverse so I ended up getting a hi-hat. I got a nice splashing sound out of that and it sounded cool. The drums were still too repetitive so my buddy sold me his foot pedal board that I traded him for a bunch of Xbox games. It was on its last legs, but I’d set it down and program a delay for the drum beat.”
Through his DIY ingenuity and almost two years of trial and error, Octopus morphed his crazy concoction of sonic enjoyment into a local favorite amongst show-goers.
Opening for the Kyle Gass Band in August and releasing his debut live album, “Everything At Once On The Surface,” have been among many of his musical milestones since starting this project. The handwork and dedication culminated in his send-off show at Transplants several weeks ago.
“In the very beginning, there was an element of nervousness to connect with the audience, but that’s really how I’ve grown,” he said. “I get up there and people seem to be having a good time and I hope people continue enjoying it.”
