Continuing to hone their craft, Bluegrass/Folk band The Po’ Ramblin Boys released their most commercially polished album to date, “Never Slow Down.”
Like the white lighting still trickling down from those famed American hills, The Po’ Ramblin Boys hail from Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains.
As American as golden fields of grain blowing on a summer day, they acquired their break in the mid-2010s as workers who formed a house band for their local Ole Smoky Distillery.
Since then, the five-piece ensemble of mandolinist/singer C.J. Lewandowski, Jerome Brown (banjo), Josh Rinkel (guitar) Jasper Lorentzen (bass) and newest addition Laura Orshaw (vocals, fiddle) carved a reputation for their take on traditional Bluegrass/Folk tunes.
A few years removed from their 2018 IBMA award for “Emerging Artists of the Year” and 2020 Grammy nomination for their album, “Toil, Tears and Trouble” (2019), their new album — released March 25 and fourth overall — glows with the aura of a band reaching artistic equilibrium.
They recently added Orshaw as an additional vocalist/violinist and her presence uplifts the band’s wild, but still traditional, attack.
Credit-wise, “Never Slow Down” is made up of covers with a few original compositions sprinkled throughout.
Opening the 11-track album, which is distributed by Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, “Missing Her Has Never Slowed Me Down,” properly introduces the crew’s style with twin fiddles and harmony work from Orshaw setting an up tempo pace.
Meanwhile, Brown (banjo) and Josh Rinkel (guitar) add dueling fretwork work akin to Bluegrass duo The Stanley Brothers on a song about a ramblin’ person who misses their lady, but that longing isn’t enough to quench the narrator’s wandering spirit.
The difference between Brown/Rinkel’s consonance and the Stanley Brothers is that they inflect their motifs with an approach as tight as any great solid Rock rhythm. Band leader Lewandowski’s twangy and old-fashioned vocals are the final inimitable piece to their traditional formula.
Wasting no time making her presence felt, Orshaw takes over the mic for “Where Grass Don’t Grow.” She brings warm, full tones to Earl Montgomery’s country story lyrics, “The dirt was clay and was the color of the blood in me/ On a twelve-acre farm on a ridge in South Tennessee/ We left our sweat all over the land behind a mule we watched grow old row after row.”
In response, the band offers a meandering, easy feeling attitude.
For another key Orshaw performance, check out her potent take of the mid-tempo waltz of Hazel Dickens’s song, “Ramblin’ Woman.”
Without The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, relatable workin’ person’s Blues has seldom been so dynamic.
“Lonesome,” featuring lead vocals from Brown, along with “Blues Are Close at Hand,” are performed at an almost blistering Bluegrass pace.
The last song mentioned is evidence that all members have worked up a seamless vocal chemistry; backing harmonies are solid and each member punches in steady takes whenever they’re called for lead duty.
Other highlights from the exciting, new album from The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys include “Little Glass of Wine” — note Lorentzen’s anchoring bass runs, “Woke up with Tears in My Eyes” and the closing cover of a Daniel J. Smith/Jim Lauderdale track, “Old Time Angels.”
On that final entry, you really get an idea for the group’s creative spirit, which is conveyed by the fiery attitude of their playing. Kindled by images of wandering spirits, seeking vengeance and dancing upon graves, these Tennessee five — led again by Orshaw — have their most surreal moment akin to “Ghost Riders in Sky,” a genre standard probably most remembered as a hit by the Highwaymen.
