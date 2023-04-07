Dominant artists Larry June and The Alchemist join forces as your chauffeurs on a laid-back, hedonistic journey with their new Hip-Hop/Rap album, “The Great Escape.” What are you waiting for? Hop in.
Contrasting with contemporary mainstream Hip-Hop/Rap, underground rappers aren’t constrained to formulaic artistic parameters.
Be sure that they still interweave the thematic Rap creed of “Power, money, respect” and tales from “the trap” into exploratory rhymes.
But the artists, some of which include A Tribe Called Quest, MF Doom and OutKast, also push musical boundaries by incorporating Hip-Hop/Rap with other genres and styles.
Enter San Francisco rapper Larry June and Beverly Hills producer The Alchemist (Nas, Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, Morcheeba). The combo of June’s crisp, chill rhyme base and smooth delivery with The Alchemist’s uplifting and expansive sounding beats is complementary.
Throughout this 15-track pairing, the duo adds their own colorful musical threads to the tapestry of established Hip-Hop/Rap sounds.
Setting the LP’s mood, opener “Turkish Cotton” rolls in slowly. The Alchemist’s low end of rain sounds, a heartbeat-like bass and layered vocals build to a repeating horn line. June’s rhymes are concerned with the material world, “Merchandise, (expletive), you gotta keep the merchandise/ Work it right, get it to the people, push a hard line. Start a corporation and bet on yourself every time/ Put ’em on payroll, make sure yo’ taxes right.”
But in context, he’s hinting that people could live the dream life they’ve always wanted — if they just pursue and grasp it.
From the Golden Gate Bridge on the album cover to “89 Earthquake” thought to reference the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake in San Francisco, Larry June and The Alchemist (LG and A) frequently evoke images related to the Golden State.
The aforementioned song, steered by prominent piano runs and a more traditional boom-bap beat, shows June easily floating over the instrumental. A treat, at one point he changes his delivery to incorporate a few singing bars while detailing a life of luxury, thanks to a hard-working ethic.
Just as the namesake of track “Palisades, CA” featuring Big Sean would suggest, the composition is a brief luxurious respite nearly tucked within the first half of audio playback.
To start, The Alchemist flips Luis Alberto Spinetta’s song, “Omens of Love” (1980), into a psychedelic, wah-assisted back track. June’s braggadocio in one instance is memorably preoccupied with sea moss juice he got from Oakland and spending a $1,000 on candles.
Detroit rapper Big Sean brings the heat, in a sometimes rapid fire, gangsta-style in this pairing of an influential producer with two of the best rappers in the game, today.
Not hoarding “The Great Escape” for themselves, LJ and A share the love with peers, such as Action Bronson, Ty Dolla $ign, T3, Young RJ, Boldy James, Jay Worthy and Joey Bada$$ to positive results.
Other highlights include “Orange Village,” a song that winds lazily like a scenic coastal highway; “Ocean Sounds”; “What Happened to the World?” featuring Wiz Khalifa; and “Barragán Lightning.” Also, don’t sleep on “Art Talk.” June creatively plays with his flow, melding the chorus and first verse into a continuous stream.
All together, the album expresses the scope of June’s rap ability. He makes memorable verses over any beat and can share the spotlight with others. What’s more, he’s just as confident musing about the earlier mentioned, less serious material like sea moss juice, as he is when he imparts practical life advice and encouragement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.