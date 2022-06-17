If you want a summer-ready, introspective album from one of the world’s current biggest Pop stars, “Harry’s House” is for you.
For those who don’t keep up with boy bands, Harry Styles’s humble beginnings sprouted in 2010, as a solo contestant on the British music competition series “The X Factor.” Called back to the show after his elimination, he became one of (five, then later, four) members of English boy band One direction.
“1D” became teen idols and went on to be one of the most successful boy bands of all time, in large part buoyed by social media. To date, One Direction has sold a total of 70 million records worldwide, have numerous awards and also hold numerous recording industry records.
Aesthetically known for his longer hair, tats and flamboyant outfits, Styles broke away from his crew, in 2017, embarking on a solo career, which has continued his massive level of success. To date, all three of his solo albums debuted at number one on the US charts.
Recorded throughout the 2020 Pandemic, Styles took time to detach from his busy Pop world to consider the future of his career. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, leading up to the May 20 release of “Harry’s House,” Styles elaborated on his subject matter.
“For a while it was, ‘How do I play that game of remaining exciting?’ ” he said. “But I finally had a moment where I felt like, ‘Okay, I’m not the young thing, so I would like to really think about who I want to be as a musician.’ ”
Themes explored throughout include the concept of home, viewing it as a mental space, not so much a physical location; as well as love, perceptions and aging. Musically, his new album features influences from Japanese City Pop, Pop-Funk, Pop Rock, Synth-Pop and Folk.
Opening the mostly compact album of 13 tracks, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” sets the album’s light, upbeat pace with funky and Jazzy tones. Set in a sushi restaurant, he is on a date with a love interest. Like the innuendo-packed “Watermelon Sugar” (2020) Styles utilizes metaphors related to that setting to express his attraction. A two-for-one, he simultaneously references his affinity for Japanese cuisine/culture.
“If you’re feeling down, I just wanna make you happier, baby,” lyrically sums up the delicate Pop of “Late Night Talking.”
A slightly heavy funk and with smooth, higher-register vocals, “Grapefruit” is so tightly crafted, it could pass as a Paul McCartney jam. This track no doubt benefits from, and emits the aura of, the intimate setting of the recording sessions.
He made “Harry’s House” with a small group of longtime friends and close collaborators in a single room with a consistent, low-key/chill party session. Here, Styles explores the euphoria of escaping into a world of solitude with the one person you love with a vintage bottle of wine.
As a lead single, the catchy Synth Pop of “As it Was” contrasts well, with the track’s somber delivery.
“ ‘As it Was,’ to me, is bittersweet,” Styles said in the Apple interview. “It’s devastating. It’s a death march. It’s about metamorphosis and a perspective change, which are not necessarily things you have time with. People aren’t like, ‘Oh, we’ll give you a couple more days with this moment and let you say goodbye to your former self,’ or whatever. No. Everyone is changing and by the time you realize what’s happened, (the moment) is already gone.”
Overall, “Harry’s House” would be a great starting point for would-be fans. Styles’s vocal ability is visible, as well as his tendency to experiment with genres. Also, its a good snapshot of an artist transitioning and evolving his abilities as a singer/songwriter.
Some tracks like “Daydreaming” and Folksy “Boyfriends” will sound repetitive to anyone who isn’t a super fan. But for those few blemishes, other highlights such as, “Daylight,” “Keep Driving” and the balladry of “Matilda” will keep your attention.
