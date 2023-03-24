If our lives could read like chapters in a novel, we would find most characters in the story have a few key paragraphs before fading away into the pulp.

However, true friends remain an anchor regardless of what happens on the next page. Most people are lucky if they find a person on the same wavelength as time passes. To borrow a lyric from the comedic duo Tenacious D, “Friendship is rare.”

