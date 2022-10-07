Of the remaining living Rock legends from the last century, none quite embody that thrilling, hazardous and magnetic lifestyle more than UK’s Ozzy Osbourne.
He’s been through it all — releasing some of the greatest Heavy Metal music ever concocted, the world tours, not to mention the highs and lows of excess and the spotlight from media and fans.
His last album, “Ordinary Man” (2020) carried the impression of a wizened icon confronting mortality. Further, it was a reminder to the world why he’s been a constant force in music and inspired legions of fans since Black Sabbath’s 1970 debut.
He became the “Prince of Darkness” by utilizing provocative imagery that was usually vivid and dark. Using his platform to delve into ruminations, personal and worldly — often with a psychological twist — Osbourne eventually gained mainstream appeal.
Released, on Sept. 9, his new, and 13th overall, album, “Patient Number 9,” neatly touches upon these aspects of his career. Regardless of the physical ailments he’s racked up over the years — most recently a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, in 2019 — his signature vocals remain strong.
The core players from his last album are the same: Osbourne as the vocalist/writer, with bassist Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) returning. But an Ozzy album wouldn’t hit the same without him being flanked by a great guitarist (a tone set by legendary guitarist Randy Rhodes, d. 1982, who played on Osbourne’s first two solo albums).
The six-string warriors on this album include the likes of Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Mike McCready and Zakk Wylde. Additionally, late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins lent his skills to a few songs.
Not forgetting bassists other than McKagan, Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) and co-title track writer Robert Trujillo (Metallica) lend their low-end expertise to varying degrees.
From the onset, the first four of 13 tracks are among the best of any openers. The title track featuring Beck welcomes you by setting a psych ward scene, “When the walls of a padded cell become reality, how many tears ’til I drown myself ’cause no one cries for me?/ If there’s a God, why’d he let the devil do his work on me?”
In fact, though, it was inspired by his relationship with his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne. Beck supplies a lively rhythm on the tempo-shifting jam, at times conjuring disconnected squeals to create a frenzied tapestry.
With a quick bass lead-in from McKagan and a red-hot guitar, “Immortal,” featuring McCready, finds the Prince of Darkness in a vampiric strut: “Bury me down below, but I’ll never die,‘cause I’m immortal.”
His dark sense of positivity is intact and it shows that truly doing what makes you happy in life can lead to extended vigor and appreciation for existence.
Familiarity plays in Osbourne’s favor when relinking with guitarists that used to be in his lineup. “Parasite” featuring Wylde has Pop flair but doesn’t sacrifice its bite. Wylde’s aggressive, distorted attack almost involuntarily induces head-banging.
“No Escape,” featuring Iommi, scratches the spaced out, doomy senses of prime Black Sabbath. Honestly, though, the other three Wylde features on this album, along with “Degradation Rules,” featuring Iommi, are among the strongest offered. A nice shot of divergence, “A Thousand Shades,” featuring Beck is balladry a la John Lennon — an idol/major influence of Osbourne.
If there has to be a few misses, call them “One of Those Days,” featuring Clapton or the closing “Darkside Blues.”
The former starts soft and warms up with Bluesy fervor. There’s more doom and gloom lyricism but the driving cadence is reminiscent of Cher’s “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves.”
By the time “Darkside Blues” rolls around, it might come off as stagnant unless you’re a serious fan. Inversely, the harmonica, echoey vocals, steel guitar and sounds of desolation are delightful if you want to think about how Hell would sound if the Ozzman was in charge.
