Twenty-seven years into their career and Slipknot, the masked Metal band from Iowa, has entered a new era defined by balance and experimentation.
Their new album, “The End, So Far,” is a cohesive representation of their past, present and future.
Formed in 1995, they gained notoriety for spine-tingling, energetic and unpredictable performances. With line-up changes, sometimes due to tragic circumstances, the current nine-man act consists of Jim “#4” Root (guitar), Craig “133, #5” Jones (samples, keys), Shawn “Clown #6” Crahan (percussion), Mick “#7” Thomson (guitar), Corey Taylor (vocals), Sid Wilson (turntables), Alessandro Venturella (bass), Jay Weinberg (drums) and Michael Pfaff (percussion). Often lumped in with Nu-Metal acts, Slipknot creates undeniable Metal music.
Employing heavy, down-tuned guitars, multiple drummers, a sampler/ keyboardist and a DJ, their musical tributes to the Metal altar also usually contain a mix of growled vocals, screaming, clean vocals and melodic singing.
Subject-wise, they flicker introspective and retrospective tendencies amongst themes such as darkness, nihilism, anger, love and psychosis. Still adventurous and discontent with being stale, the most drastic examples of Slipknot’s experimental history are contained within their previous and sixth album, “We Are Not Your Kind” (2020).
Opening “The End, So Far,” which came out on Sept. 30, “Adderall” briefly resembles doom atmospheres akin to “XIX” (2014).
Building tension with the use of hypnotic, somewhat off-putting droning, acoustic and distorted guitars circle each other in a lively rhythm.
Transitioning to a clear, gospel-like chorus, Taylor’s melodic vocals join the fray.
Lyrics “I’m onto you, Which side do I want to be? This side’s got a hold on me, Don’t try this home for me now. Slide away from thoughts and prayers the easy way” introduce one of the main ideas of the album: to look inside of yourself in order to be able to pull things out.
It’s one of the cleanest and unfiltered tracks, but critics hung it on the butcher’s hook of Slipknot’s extreme side and dismissed this as a throwaway meant more for Taylor’s side project, the Rock band Stone Sour.
Truthfully, Slipknot has often tinkered with light and dark dynamics, so “Adderall” shouldn’t be so harshly judged.
The band may have realized that they deviated too much from their reliable Metal formula on their previous work.
Seemingly an answer to that notion, “The Dying Song” and “The Chapeltown Rag” immediately follow, providing a backbone of bombastic heaviness and churn tsunami-like waves of deathly fret runs.
Where “The Dying Song” was written about impotent rage that finds its bite, “The Chapeltown Rag” comments on the concept of the power of media — specifically social and mainstream varieties using tools to manipulate the masses.
Songs like the aforementioned “Adderall,” plus “Yen,” “Medicine for the Dead” and “Finale,” capture the most of Slipknot’s current
experimental tendencies.
With more classic, unrelenting songs peppered throughout like “Hive Mind” (featuring a cool theremin intro), “Acidic” and “H377,” “The End, So Far” is their most cohesive album since “.5: The Gray Chapter” (2014).
The anger and melody are still in tact and the blast beats haven’t disappeared. The overall sound, particularly the cleaner high end, is just more flushed out.
For instance, Wilson, their resident scratcher, saw more prominence here than on other recent albums. In that vein, tempo shifting “Finale” is particularly exciting and perhaps the best indication of the band’s future, coming off like their own brand of symphonic Metal.
