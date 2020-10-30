The Cadillac Three, offering their second project this year, return with the surprise release of the peppy “Tabasco & Sweet Tea,” which dropped on Oct. 23 via Big Machine Records.
The Nashville trio of Jaren Johnston (lead vocals, guitar), Kelby Ray (lap steel guitar, bass guitar, vocals) and Neil Mason (drums, vocals) known for their rowdy Country music and rebellious Hard Rock-style pick up where their fourth album, “Country Fuzz” (February 2020) left off.
It combines catchy hooks and bar room blue collar boogies with off beat guitars and four-on-the-floor beats.
Johnston’s familiar twang on the anthemic title track album opener is adventurous and hunger-inducing when he compares a woman to all of the delectable foods she’s better than, like hot fudge, sweet tea, fried eggs and Tabasco. The steady backbeat and funky riffs anchoring this happy rocker are the sounds of a band pushing the limits of their sound and having fun along the way.
“Stop that Girl,” the groovy follow-up song, along with “Sweet Southern Spirit,” features Johnston channeling James Brown-tinged Soul, combining well, a tale about a country boy falling in love with a girl who has floor moves.
Punchlines in “Sweet Southern Spirit” like, “Daddy must’ve been a fisherman, mama must a been a cook, cause that lady and gentleman made a girl that made a bass a put a lip on the hook,” is one example of the many frequent, funny, memorable rhymes on the project.
Favoring a silky falsetto that nimbly shifts back to his twang on “Bridges,” Johnston lays down the truth about making decisions and learning from consequences over an airy, charged jam.
“Crispy,” the feel-good record’s obligatory weekend celebrating romper, is a stress-relieving radio-friendly workout that supports a dual guitar jam accenting Mason’s drum fills.
Keeping the party vibes rolling, “Devil’s Lettuce” a fast paced ode to the “herb” that Reggae icon Bob Marley favored, tells of an adventure that includes watching the film, “Dazed and Confused,” (One of Johnston’s favorite movies), freaking out over lava lamps and going on Waffle House runs. Comparatively, “Money Ain’t Shit,” reflects Marley’s signature message about renouncing worldy possessions for something with substance. Syncopated drums, talk-box-sounding effects buried deep in the mix and lyrics like, “Money ain’t shit if you ain’t got love, all that filthy rich don’t add up to much, if you ain’t spending all your dollars on that hot little dime,” conveys their versatile song-writing abilities.
Addressing radio censorship and having varied success on Country radio stations, “Turn it up,” is one of the album’s highlight’s for its genre-melding use of Funk, County and Rock.
The group’s frustration with labels only wanting to play what they want to hear, can be thanked for The Cadillac Three’s new distinctive, genre-defying approach.
