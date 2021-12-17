Honoring the 50th anniversary of their 1971 album, “Cahoots,” The Band has released an updated reissue featuring alternate takes, new mixes and an unreleased 1971 concert.
Physically/digitally released on Dec 10, “Cahoots (50th anniversary edition)” follows similar half-centennial reissues for their first three albums, “Music From Big Pink” (1968), “The Band” (1969) and “Stage Fright” (1970).
Comprised of five members, the Canadian group formed in 1968, combining elements of Americana, Folk, Rock, Jazz, Country and R&B. Their unique, free-flowing jam style and harmonies influenced acts such as — and not limited to — the Eagles, Elton John and the Grateful Dead.
Gaining notoriety throughout the end of the ’60s with songs such as “The Weight” (1968), “Up On Cripple Creek” (1969) and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” (1970), The Band, in 1971, was faced with creating their next full-length follow-up. What would become their last album of original material for four years, Robbie Robertson (guitars, vocals) contributed most of the material and energy during this time. The sessions were difficult, as the studio was still having the bugs worked out and The Band was experiencing internal problems. Fame had made some members less willing to record new material, substance abuse was a problem and Robertson’s songs had become more detailed and complex.
Influenced by these factors, the original 11-track record strikes a somber, wistful tone but still flows with spontaneity when the crew gets their heads straight. Outwardly peppy thanks to the group’s familiarity jamming with each other, opening, “Life is A Carnival,” is catchy in every instance. Levon Helm’s (drums, mandolin, guitar) vocals are strong and connect well with Robertson’s ear-grabbing guitar work. Rick Danko’s bass and supporting vocals, in addition to a horn section arrangement by musician/producer Allen Toussaint, are deceptively light-feeling. Cautionary lyrics are about how life is basically a crazy illusion. Recalling their days as a back-up band for Bob Dylan (that’s how they settled on their group name) and subsequent album work with him, Dylan wrote, “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” which is performed here by Helm.
Accordion from Garth Hudson and complementary drums are a sublime back-drop for a song that floats between images of antiquity and modernity with a special reverence toward the freedom art can give.
“Last of the Blacksmiths,” sung by Richard Manuel (piano, drums, vocals) and especially Robertson’s cut, “Where Do We Go From Here” are good examples of how sonically diverse they all were. The latter song can be taken as veiled commentary to the fracturing of the musicians’ relationship, “Where do we go from here? And I asked my woman, Where do we go from here? Oh woman, my woman And she said, nowhere.”
On the other side of that, Robertson conjures longing scenes of Americana with lyrics, “And I feel so sad about the railroad and its’ no wonder it’d run right by my door. I can’t hear it anymore.”
Other points of interest include unorthodox syncopations on a duet between Manuel and Van Morrison on “4% Pantomime,” where the loose, welcoming recording vibe can still be heard.
Also add, “The River Hymn” — this song features uncredited backing vocals from Libby Titus. She was Helm’s common-law wife at the time and mother of their daughter Amy Helm. This was the first time a woman appeared on an album by The Band.
Complete with the newly remixed album and five alternate studio takes, is the drawing point for the reissue: A partial, unreleased recording of their May 1971 concert at Paris’ Olympic Theatre, featuring 11 songs from the Rock Hall-inducted group’s catalog to that point. With the addition of the live audio, this reissue is worth it for longtime fans and casual listeners both looking for well worn gems as well as songs you won’t find on any “greatest hits” albums.
