In nature there are recognized cycles of life that are essential for the survival of this blue-green ball we call home. Water, plants and animals all have one.
Creativity, I feel, is no different. Ideas are ultimately a tributary flowing into the giant collective consciousness we call culture. These ideas rocket back out from the ether, into the hearts, minds and guts of those tasked to receive them. It’s the responsibility of creative people in their medium to exercise the full potential of their craft and to give these ideas a place to grow.
For ideas are just the seeds of creation that blossom into works. We owe it to them. Without an even exchange of ideas and perspectives, there is no growth.
This week, I present the last half of my conversation with artist Julius Eastman — a truly enlightening exchange of ideas I couldn’t cut down. Among many projects, he has created a mural for the POW!WOW! art show, painted live at the Kaleidoscope Festival and been featured regularly at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History.
Jesse Davidson: For me, I love the environment that the open desert offers an artist. Whether I’m writing an actual story or something musical, there is space for ideas. Are you also inspired by this?
Julius Eastman: I’ve always loved high desert landscapes in particular. I think it’s a color thing. You can go to beautiful forests and rain forests and everything is just green. You go out into the desert and that’s not what’s happening. There’s so many subtleties and tones. The shapes are so distinct. It almost looks contrived sometimes, right? It already looks “landscaped” but that’s just the desert doing it’s thing.
JD: Especially when the sun sets and it’s cloudy. You get that red, purple, orange sky happening and it looks like a movie background.
JE: I’ve seen the light out here do some of the strangest things. I painted a landscape that was kind of a blueish-turquoise and there is an oil tanker and silos in it. You don’t even know where the sun is at. It’s just bleaching the whole area in this blue light. I try to capture those moments especially the moodiness in weather, you know?
JD: Absolutely. Particularly with the artist community, as an outsider, it seems like with the MOAH and events like POW!WOW! and others that have come to the Antelope Valley, it seems like there is a lot of opportunity for artists here to network with colleagues from around the country and around the world. How do you feel art makes our community better? What opportunities do you hope to see for our artists in the future?
JE: First of all, I’d like to shout out Andi Campognone and Robert Bonitez from the MOAH. They are bringing that. The MOAH is no longer just a local gallery. Prior to COVID, we were getting the foot traffic of a major gallery. And locals are showing there. For me, it was a huge boost. From there, because of certain curators and guest curators bringing in shows, that also draws attention to local art shows. I’ve seen a lot of people get success coming from here and going forward. I can’t get into the monetary aspect of each person, but to say they are having a level of success is true. I did, you know?
JD: Yeah
JE: For me, I saw a work opportunity I couldn’t pass up because I have small children. I was doing good painting and for about five years, it was a decent living. The network is there and we’re connected to that in the Antelope Valley because of the people that run our local art community.
If anyone reads this when it gets out, don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. You have no idea what is out there and who will see your work.
What they are going to think and what they will see in it. You can’t doubt yourself. Or think that the idea of showing locally is not a big deal. It is.
I’m living proof and have seen plenty of local artists out there that have made the leap. And, what it’s done for them. I’m super grateful for the people that have helped me get gigs.
Now, I have a little following. I can release prints of my artwork and it can be a fulfilling thing. Out little art community is a good group of great people.
