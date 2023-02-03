If you’ve been following Rock/Alternative music in the past 15 years or so, you may have noticed that a few artists, like Jack White (The White Stripes) and Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys) have been contributing heavily to new millennium additions within the American songbook.
Both are front men of multiple bands and having set up their own record labels, Third Man Records and Easy Eye Sound, respectively, they’ve helped empower emerging artists and others on the fringe of commercial acknowledgment.
Now, Auerbach is back, bearing a message of positivity with his side act, The Arc’s new album, “Electrophonic Chronic.”
Formed in 2015, the band includes Auerbach (vocals, guitar), Leon Michels (organ, guitar), Nick Movshon (bass), Homer Steinweiss (percussion, bass guitar) and Richard Swift (drums, guitar).
The Arc’s generally positively-received Psych/Garage Rock debut, “Yours, Dreamily,” (2015) followed shortly thereafter. To follow that buzz, a second album was conceived but didn’t happen.
Upon Swift’s death in July 2018 at age 41, Auerbach convened his troops to release, “Electrophonic Chronic” as an homage, as well as a goodbye, to their fallen bandmate. It was released on Jan. 27.
On “Keep on Dreamin,’” the opener’s woozy guitars and lulling, ocean current-like atmosphere alludes to the 12-track album theme of staying positive when confronted with life’s tribulations.
But initially, Auerbach’s falsetto begins the journey, detached: “Go for a stroll in the park, Keep my mind in the dark, Nothing matters, no how, Keep on dreamin’ now.” Of note, this song features drumming and background vocals from the late Swift.
“Eyez” is about the mysteriousness of people — everyone has a face but what they hide behind their eyes, you can’t always tell.
Coupled with “Heaven is a Place,” both are early reminders that The Arc’s sound beams in from some alien, yet familiar, world. They are neo-psychedelic journeymen, infused with sun-baked passion, retro grooves and electrifying rock.
Interludes on an LP usually do one of two things: move the narrative along or take up space as filler.
“Califone Interlude,” is the kind of shape-shifting song that simultaneously walks in two worlds. Whether patrolling beaches for the next big wave or maybe finding yourself in a dusty town about to watch/partake in duel with a mortal enemy, the reverb and Jazzy, smooth nature of this worthy jam has the occasion covered.
The Arcs might be Auerbach’s side project, but he sings all of the songs and writes most of the material.
“River,” at times bombastic, is largely like the slow-simmering Blues he’s favored before and since covering Bluesman Junior Kimbrough on the album “Chulahoma” (2006), while with the Black Keys.
His raw soulful take, “Alone in the rain, all night I’ve been a-runnin,’ It’s always the same, I can hear someone comin,’ They can put me in chains, but I ain’t use to their reins, Only way to explain, got that river in the veins,” is further evidence that Auerbach isn’t just some imitation of Blues, Soul and Jazz styles. He’s the real deal.
Containing a psychedelic low-end, Hip-Hop style beats and springy piano embellishments, love in “Sunshine,” isn’t easy, but the narrator remains hopeful at rekindling the magic that brought them together.
“A Man Will Do Wrong,” a soulful and acoustic-driven, organ-assisted number follows a similar theme. This time, Auerbach expresses how far a dedicated man might go for the object of his affections. In fact, the song is a cover of Irma Thomas’s “A Woman Will Do No Wrong” (1968) but changes the protagonist’s point of view.
Later, the acoustic picked, slightly Country tempo of “Behind the Eyes” and mellotron-assisted instrumental, “Backstage Mess” are sonic nuggets if you enjoy listening to the works of a well documented audiophile/music lover in Auerbach.
Pouring out of speakers like sonic kaleidoscopes, these crafted cuts encourage you to delve within to discover the styles and genres that were used as inspiration.
