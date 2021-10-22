The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, will perform at 4 p.m., Oct. 31 at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road.
As long as the state rules do not change again, there will be a live concert with a live audience. Everyone will need to wear a mask.
The concert will be held in honor of Paul Granna, who played tuba at the June concert, but just recently passed away from COVID.
The program will feature renowned Pianist Jason Stoll in Franz Liszt’s “Piano Concerto No. 1.” In addition, the symphony will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture,” George Butterworth’s “First English Idyll” and Zoltan Kodaly’s “Dances of Galanta.”
Southern Californian pianist Jason Stoll has garnered praise and awards for his performances throughout his career, thus far. Concert highlights from the 2019-2020 season include a recital debut in Paris, chamber music and concerti, across the United States and overseas.
Past concert highlights include many solo recitals throughout his native California, New York, Toronto and orchestral appearances with the Miami Music Festival Orchestra, the California State University Northridge Symphony, the York Symphony Orchestra and the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
Stoll has also competed internationally and was named a semi-finalist in the 2015 Dublin International Piano Competition and Finalist in the 2013 American Paderewski Piano Competition.
Over the years, he has been both participant and performer at several summer music festivals including the Adamant Music School, the Aspen Music Festival, Pianofest in the Hamptons and the Miami Music Festival.
While in residence at these festivals, he had the privilege of working closely with a plethora of faculty from many conservatories and universities. As part of the Adamant Music School’s annual recital at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Stoll was invited by the school to perform at their 68th, 70th and 72nd anniversary recitals.
He is a piano instructor and lecturer at California State University, Northridge and is also a freelance pianist, masterclass presenter and adjudicator throughout the Los Angeles area.
Audience members may meet Newby, Stoll and musicians during the reception, following the concert. All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community. For more information, visit www.tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
