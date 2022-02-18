TEHACHAPI — Sonja Bronson, a photographer and current president of the Bear Valley Cultural Arts Association, presented a check for $1,000 to the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra. Since 1989, the BVCAA has been promoting awareness and public interest in the arts in BVS and the surrounding communities.
The next TSO concert will be at 4 p.m., March 6 at Country Oaks Baptist Church. The Black History Month celebration will include William Grant Still’s “Sahdji,” Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “The Bamboula” and Wynton Marsalis’s “Concerto in D,” featuring violinist Lorenz Gamma and members of the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus.
Those who wish to attend should wear a mask to enjoy the concert in person. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook. For more information, visit www.tehachapiorchestra.com or call 661-821-7511.
