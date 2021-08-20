The Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus’s two directors moved from the area, so the chorus is now in need of another director.
Previous experience in conducting, as well as a degree in music is preferable. Those interested should contact a member of the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus or a Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra Board member.
The chorus needs to start rehearsing soon for the holiday concert. Rehearsals have been either on a Monday or a Tuesday, depending on the availability of the director and members.
Spread the word for the need of a director so there will be another concert for the members of the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus and for the community of Tehachapi.
For more information, see www.tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
