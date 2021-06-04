The lineage of the Antelope Valley music scene never ceases to amaze me.
The venues and the movements, the teachers and the griots ... I feel obligated to document it because the information is easily lost to time.
Dana Tapp is a name that kept returning with frequency amongst my colleagues. He is a part of our lineage. He is a local musician with roots in the Antelope Valley since his youth and is most known for his music store, Tapp’s. Here is the story behind the business and the name in our community.
Jesse Davidson: Tell me about your history in the AV.
Dana Tapp: My parents moved here in 1955. I grew up here and went to Palmdale High School. I started playing in bands when I was about 12 years old. Music was always apart of my life. I got out of high school and opened my own record store called Dana’s. I did that until I was about 23, then I decided that I wanted to be a full-time musician. I moved down to Newport Beach, got into a band and moved on from there. I played music full-time for about 25 years of my life, in different areas of the country. That’s what I did for a living until 1999, when I moved back to the Antelope Valley to take care of my dad. I ended up teaching at Mario’s Music, which lasted about five years. Then, after Mario (Grossi) went out of business, he helped me get started in my own business. I’m going on 12 years now with my store. Along the way, I’ve worked with many great musicians.
JD: That’s awesome. What kind of bands did you play with and what situations were you working in?
DT: I hooked up with a four-piece vocal group. They were kind of like The Four Freshman or Manhattan Transfer. We played six nights a week for years, until I was 30. Then, I ended up in Louisiana and got a house gig (a regular gig at the same club) out there for a couple years, playing with some guys from The Boogie Kings, a popular band down there. Guys like GG Shinn and Jerry Lacroix. Before that, Jerry had played with Edgar Winter. Somehow, I ended up in Idaho after that. I joined a country band in Montana. Wherever I had to go to make a living. I also spent nine years in Seattle.
JD: What kind of music did you play in Seattle?
DT: Mostly country. There were enough clubs that you could work four to seven nights a week. I also played Vegas and Atlantic City for five years after Seattle. The last great band I was in was Tony Molina. He was a popular Salsa singer in the 1950s and ’60s.
JD: Life sort of came full circle with owning a store again. What inspired this?
DT: The reason why I started my store was that at a certain age, you don’t want to try and work the gigs to make a living anymore. Mario gave me the opportunity to open my own business after he went out of business. Mario was very inspiring and was like an icon in the Valley. If people needed equipment, he was the guy.
JD: That’s awesome you are continuing that legacy. By now, there are probably generations of kids who were impacted by Tapp’s.
DT: Oh yeah. We’d have students that were little 10 years ago, that are all grown up and still playing music. They’ve gone on to university and are still playing. That’s where the reward is.
JD: Are you also still playing and have new music in the works?
DT: I have a duo with a lady named Sharon Roberts. Sometimes, we hire other musicians when the job allows us to. It’s Jazz, Swing and Latin music. We just did a project a few weeks ago with Doug Parham, a Jazz pianist I’ve played with for 15 years. Johnny Z was the recording engineer. We’re probably going to go in and record some more. It’s a work in progress.
JD: With all the experience you have, is there any advice you’d have for someone starting a career as a musician?
DT: Don’t rely on one thing. You have to be a businessman, play your instrument, relate with other people. You can’t be a one-trick pony. Even if music is a hobby, it will be so enjoyable in your life no matter what you end up making money at. I can’t imagine not playing music all these years. I get many older people that come in and say, “I gave up guitar in my 20s and now, I want to start again.” Just be consistent and stick with it.
