PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, 700 Easst Palmdale Blvd., will celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day from 4 to 6 p.m., on Monday.
The event is free and open to the public and is held to promote the library’s Mango Languages service, which is free for patrons who have an active Palmdale City Library card.
Pirate costumes are encouraged, but not required to participate. Events planned for the day include a “treasure hunt” using the Mango Languages app for clues, free treats and crafts. Mango features over 70 languages, including pirate and more than 20 ESL specialty courses.
“As a community gathering place and community focal point, we welcome our community members to this fun way of learning and enriching one’s life by learning a new language or two through Mango languages,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “Come by and pick up some pirate treasure at the same time.”
The library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.
