Defined as a genre-defying trio with a flair for the unexpected and wild, TAKE3 will bring to the stage a background in Classical music, infused with Rock star charisma, when they perform on Sunday at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
The performance is presented by the Antelope Valley Community Concerts Association and is the last show of the 2022-2023 concert season.
TAKE3 was created by Lindsay Deutsch (violin/vocals), who was Yanni’s featured violin soloist. She is accompanied by Mikala Schmitz (cello) and Alexa Constantine (piano).
The group received training at the world’s top conservatories and took their chops from Beethoven to Justin Bieber.
They have become known for eclectic programming, performing everything from the Beatles to Billy Joel songs, as well as popular movie and TV hits from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Game of Thrones.”
Highlights from recent performances include appearances with the Boulder Chamber Orchestra; North Charleston POPS; symphonies in Victoria, Midland and Springfield; the Cape Symphony; the OK Mozart Festival; Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill; and Bear Valley Music Festival, according to the TAKE3 website.
“TAKE3 enjoys getting back to their roots of Classical programming and takes pride in making this music accessible to audiences who may not have the opportunity to hear it,” a news release for the upcoming show in Lancaster, said. “These world-class artists are more than great entertainers, they emit deep expression through their performances and connect emotionally with their audiences.”
TAKE3 has earned accolades for its outreach programs for children of all ages, delivering a message of hope, inspiration and the importance of following dreams with vigorous tenacity, a bio on the group said.
“Ms. Deutsch has become an ambassador for the Violins of Hope project, performing on violins saved in the Holocaust in venues around the country, including the Soraya center in Los Angeles and with the Livermore Symphony in San Francisco,” the bio said.
TAKE3 will perform at 2 p.m., Sunday at LPAC. Tickets for the show are $33 for general admission, $20.70 for military and seniors 62 and older and $15 for youth 17 and younger. They can be purchased by visiting https://lpac.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.