TAKE3

TAKE3, Lindsay Deutsch (left), Alexa Constantine and Mikala Schmitz, will perform at 2 p.m., Sunday at LPAC.

 Courtesy photo

Defined as a genre-defying trio with a flair for the unexpected and wild, TAKE3 will bring to the stage a background in Classical music, infused with Rock star charisma, when they perform on Sunday at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.

The performance is presented by the Antelope Valley Community Concerts Association and is the last show of the 2022-2023 concert season.

