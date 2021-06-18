PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale will host several canine-centric programs this summer at Yellen Dog Park, 5100 East Ave. S.
The events are free and open to the public.
The activities take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday with Paws in the Park.
Dogs and owners are encouraged to dress up and celebrate this third annual summer costume party. Entertainment will include a fun photo area, paw art supplies and a splash zone with pools. The best dressed owner/dog combo will win a basket of goodies.
There will be three Keeping Canines Cool with Pools programs taking place from 9 to 11 a.m. July 9 and July 23 and from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10.
Pop-up dog pools will be provided in both the small and large dog areas. Music, treats and water fun will all be part of these events.
Then from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21, the dog days of summer will come to an end with an End of Summer Splash.
Park staff will bring dog pools, host fun dog games and provide some yummy treats.
Yellen Dog Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Developed in 2017, the 12.5-acre Yellen Park is on East Avenue S next to Barrel Springs Elementary school.
The park’s amenities include the Yellen Dog park, with separate enclosures for big and small dogs that allows canines to socialize freely and make new dog friends and covered picnic tables in each dog enclosure; a multipurpose field, adventure playground area with a zipline, fitness station, covered picnic areas, benches and restrooms.
For more information, call 661-267-5611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.