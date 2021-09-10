Diving into the various topics surrounding music is endlessly fascinating to me. If my musings mean anything, I hope something is gained from spending time with this column, either by musicians or those with a passion for music.
This week’s topic is musical burnout. It’s a common occurrence no matter what your instrument is. It could be struggling on one concept or technique in practicing. It could be about playing, in general. Figuring our where the source comes from can be a key catalyst for a breakthrough in playing music.
Focus on long-term goals: From a working musician to a hobbyist, there is a common desire to seek instant gratification. Especially in the beginning, there is a strong desire to improve very rapidly. However, it’s truly about the journey and not the destination. It’s good to assess, every so often, where you are, what you can do, what you want to achieve. It’s not good to dwell there. Have long-term goals in focus with smaller goals as stepping stones. Improving in music is a marathon, not a race.
Stop comparing yourself to others: Having musical heroes or friends to look up to is greatly beneficial. However, it can lead to “keeping up with the Jones’s”. From personal experience, constantly comparing your own playing ability to others is detrimental. Each musician has their own unique voice to be discovered and filtered through their own perspective and experiences. Recognizing the individual aspects that make up your playing is important. As bassist John B. Williams told me, “Know who you are, be proud of it and practice.”
Recognize it/unplug: This one may seem the most obvious but also, probably the most important. Musicians, myself included, can be very stubborn, sometimes working on things to the point where it becomes exhausting and draining. Pay attention to the body and mind to know when to step away for a moment. Find a healthy activity away from music. For me, being in nature helps me tremendously. A quick walk or hike is a great recharge for me. I always come back to the instrument with renewed energy.
Mental practice: It may seem odd but it’s possible, at a certain point, to practice without touching the instrument. It’s the process of visualizing the feel, pitch and movements of playing music. It’s almost a form of meditation. Take a simple musical idea or melody and going through it with your mind’s ear. Try to hear the pitch as you go. How does the sensation of strings, keys or drumsticks feel? A great advantage to this technique is the ability to use it anywhere. Upon returning to the instrument, that melody or idea will feel and sound different.
Do some soul-searching: Sometimes the bullet points above only address the symptoms and not the cause. Journaling can be a great help. Speaking with friends and colleagues can also help provide some comfort through these feelings. One thing I have found is that the further you dive into music, the more self-reflective it gets. The more you realize, life in music and outside of it are both connected. If you have roadblocks in your personal life, it can affect the musicianship. Ultimately, both aspects of life benefit from doing the work to understand more about yourself. One feeds the other and provides motivation for growth.
